Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.86 +0.05 +0.08%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.80 +0.05 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 -0.027 -1.04%
Mars US 22 hours 67.91 -1.59 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.98 -1.02 -1.42%
Urals 4 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.98 -0.64 -1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 -0.027 -1.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.43 -0.08 -0.11%
Murban 2 days 72.69 -0.42 -0.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.52 -1.55 -2.38%
Basra Light 2 days 72.25 -1.60 -2.17%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.94 -1.62 -2.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Girassol 2 days 71.64 -1.79 -2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.98 -1.02 -1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.40 -0.08 -0.17%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.71 -1.79 -3.48%
Canadian Condensate 70 days 58.56 -1.79 -2.97%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 62.26 -1.79 -2.79%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 57.21 -1.79 -3.03%
Peace Sour 23 hours 54.21 -1.79 -3.20%
Peace Sour 23 hours 54.21 -1.79 -3.20%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 57.56 -1.79 -3.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 63.01 -1.79 -2.76%
Central Alberta 23 hours 55.81 -1.79 -3.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 16 hours 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.24 +0.10 +0.14%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 55.89 +0.13 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.96 -1.79 -2.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 11 minutes Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 15 minutes Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 6 mins OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 50 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 2 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 9 hours Saudi Oil Output May Rise In June, But...
  • 3 hours Canadian Stripper operator shuts down and abandons 4700 wells
  • 23 hours Drilling Ban NY
  • 2 hours UK Needs New Wind Turbines
  • 1 day Huawei goes from Strength To Strength, Despite Political Controversy
  • 21 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 1 day How long would it take to get Venezuela's oil flowing?
  • 23 hours Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 23 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 16 hours Counting Rigs is a "Fools Errand"

Breaking News:

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Saudi Plans Leak: Riyadh May Raise Oil Production, But Not Exports

Saudi Plans Leak: Riyadh May Raise Oil Production, But Not Exports

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia…

Shell Beats Estimates And Rivals In Strong Q1

Shell Beats Estimates And Rivals In Strong Q1

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A),…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 03, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT LNG vessel

Shell is seeking to sell its minority stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Indonesia, hoping to get US$1 billion for its 35-percent interest in the US$15-billion project, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting banking and industry sources.  

Shell said earlier this year that it had completed its US$30-billion divestment program, launched in 2016 to help fund the acquisition of BG Group in 2015.

LNG is a core business for Shell, which is the world’s top trader of the super-chilled fuel. LNG was a key contributor to Shell’s better-than-expected Q1 2019 results, and its chief financial officer Jessica Uhl said just yesterday on the Q1 earnings call that “overall we’re pleased with our portfolio” as regards LNG and “We’ve got Indonesia, Tanzania, further opportunities in Australia as well.”

Yet, the project in Indonesia, the Abadi LNG Project, has already been delayed by at least two years and the government of Indonesia has instructed the project developers to change their initial proposal for a floating LNG platform to onshore LNG development.

Japan’s Inpex Corporation is the operator and the majority holder with a 65-percent stake in the project, while Shell owns the other 35 percent.

Shell’s potential exit from Indonesia would be another sign that the government of one of the largest economies in South East Asia is struggling to keep energy investments while changing regulations.

Related: Has OPEC Reached Its Real Output Cut Goals?

As early as in March 2016, the Indonesian energy regulator said that Inpex would be delaying the final investment decision on the project until 2020, meaning that the project would not come online until 2026 at the very least.

In March last year, Inpex said that it was about to begin pre-FEED work for the project and will draft a detailed revised plan of development after the authorities instructed the company in 2016 to change its plans from floating LNG platform to onshore LNG development.

The head of Indonesia’s oil and gas task force SKK Migas, Dwi Soetjipto, said last month that Indonesia is yet to approve the revised plan and that authorities and the operators have not yet agreed how much the project would cost, according to Reuters. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Prepare For Battery Metal Shortage: Tesla

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com