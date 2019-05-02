BP CEO: Trump Is The Wild Card In Oil Markets

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.73 -0.08 -0.13%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.53 -0.22 -0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.596 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 4 hours 67.91 -1.59 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.00 +0.09 +0.13%
Urals 3 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Bonny Light 22 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.62 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.596 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 71.43 -0.08 -0.11%
Murban 22 hours 72.69 -0.42 -0.57%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 63.52 -1.55 -2.38%
Basra Light 22 hours 72.25 -1.60 -2.17%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 70.94 -1.62 -2.23%
Bonny Light 22 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Bonny Light 22 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Girassol 22 hours 71.64 -1.79 -2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.00 +0.09 +0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 47.49 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 51.50 +2.39 +4.87%
Canadian Condensate 69 days 60.35 -0.31 -0.51%
Premium Synthetic 5 hours 64.05 -0.71 -1.10%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 59.00 +0.79 +1.36%
Peace Sour 5 hours 56.00 +1.09 +1.99%
Peace Sour 5 hours 56.00 +1.09 +1.99%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 59.35 +0.69 +1.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 64.80 -0.36 -0.55%
Central Alberta 5 hours 57.60 +0.19 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 58.25 +1.50 +2.64%
Giddings 22 hours 52.00 -2.00 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.14 +0.18 +0.25%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 55.76 -1.79 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 58.25 -1.75 -2.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.75 -0.31 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 11 minutes Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 15 minutes Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 57 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 52 mins OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 15 hours OPEC's Barkindo Says Impossible To Eliminate Iranian Oil From Market
  • 6 hours Huawei goes from Strength To Strength, Despite Political Controversy
  • 5 hours Drilling Ban NY
  • 7 hours How long would it take to get Venezuela's oil flowing?
  • 2 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 3 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 9 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 5 hours Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 5 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 8 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian

Breaking News:

Turkey Can’t Fill Oil Void Left By U.S. Sanctions On Iran

Alt Text

Investment To Hit $1 Trillion In The World’s No.1 Energy Hub

Countries in the Middle East…

Alt Text

Oil Falls On Soaring U.S. Crude Inventories

A large build in crude…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil prices finally fell on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

BP CEO: Trump Is The Wild Card In Oil Markets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 02, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Dudley

More than a week after the U.S. announced that it was ending all sanction waivers for Iranian oil customers, President Donald Trump’s policy toward Iran is still the key wild card in the oil market.  

That’s the opinion of Bob Dudley, the chief executive of UK oil supermajor BP, who doesn’t rule out that the U.S. could grant some waivers at the eleventh hour. Depending on whether or not President Trump were to do that, oil prices could go down or up, according to BP’s top manager, who sat down with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan for an interview this week.

“Now the U.S. is saying they’re going to … take away those waivers again, and the oil price is clearly drifting up because of that, because of Venezuela, Libya’s got issues, so it doesn’t surprise me right now,” Dudley told CNBC, commenting on this year’s oil price rally after the 40-percent plunge in Q4 2018.

“I think the key — the wild card key — is will the U.S. at the last minute give some more waivers or not?” Dudley said.

There has been market chatter that despite the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, the U.S. could extend some sanction waivers as the Trump Administration would be seeking not to run up oil (and gasoline) prices too high—an issue with every American president, and a key issue for the current president.

According to an exclusive report by Reuters, hawkish national security advisors convinced President Trump that ending all waivers for Iranian oil buyers would not result in a spike in oil prices and the time had come to exert that “maximum pressure” and cut off Iran’s oil sales, three sources familiar with the debate within the U.S. Administration said. Related: Oil Prices Tank On Record U.S. Production, Surging Inventories

The Administration appears convinced that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will step in the fill the gap after Iranian oil barrels come off the market. While analysts are trying to assess how low Iran’s exports could drop, the Saudis are not rushing to ramp up production before seeing actual barrels off the market.

Last week, when the U.S. announced the end of sanction waivers, President Trump tweeted, “Saudi Arabia and others in OPEC will more than make up the Oil Flow difference in our now Full Sanctions on Iranian Oil.”

“We have had extensive and productive discussions with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other major producers to ease this transition and ensure sufficient supply,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, announcing the end of the waivers. 

Saudi Arabia, however, issued a measured response to the end of the waivers, vowing to work toward “market stability”, but stopping short of announcing any immediate production increase, as it did last year when it ramped up oil production ahead of the U.S. sanctions waivers decision, only to see exemptions for eight Iranian buyers, an oversupplied market, and crashing oil prices.

“In the next few weeks, the Kingdom will be consulting closely with other producing countries and key oil consuming nations to ensure a well-balanced and stable oil market, for the benefits of producers and consumers as well as the stability of the world economy,” Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in a statement on the day in which the U.S. announced the end of all waivers. Related: High-Cost Oil Faces Existential Risk

After rallying to six-month highs early last week, oil prices plunged by more than 3 percent on Friday, after President Trump said “The gasoline prices are coming down.  I called up OPEC.  I said, ‘You got to bring them down.  You got to bring them down.’  And gasoline is coming down.”

While neither Saudi Arabia nor anyone else at OPEC appears to have spoken to the U.S. president, the U.S. national average gas price actually set a new high for the year at $2.88 this Monday.

This average is nearly 20 cents more than a month ago and 63 cents more expensive than at the beginning of the year, AAA said.

“Compared to the beginning of this year, motorists have definitely felt an increasing squeeze on their wallets at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said.

“With 17 states within a dime of or already at $3/gal or more, Americans can expect the national average to likely surpass 2018’s high of $2.97 set during Memorial Day weekend,” Casselano added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Shell Beats Estimates And Rivals In Strong Q1
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis
Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

 Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

 Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

 19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com