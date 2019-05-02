Has OPEC Reached Its Real Output Cut Goals?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.62 -0.19 -0.31%
Brent Crude 47 mins 70.75 -1.43 -1.98%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.588 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 44 mins 67.91 -1.59 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.00 +0.09 +0.13%
Urals 3 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.62 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.588 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 71.43 -0.08 -0.11%
Murban 18 hours 72.69 -0.42 -0.57%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 63.52 -1.55 -2.38%
Basra Light 18 hours 72.25 -1.60 -2.17%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.94 -1.62 -2.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Girassol 18 hours 71.64 -1.79 -2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.00 +0.09 +0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.49 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 54 mins 51.50 +2.39 +4.87%
Canadian Condensate 69 days 60.35 -0.31 -0.51%
Premium Synthetic 54 mins 64.05 -0.71 -1.10%
Sweet Crude 54 mins 59.00 +0.79 +1.36%
Peace Sour 54 mins 56.00 +1.09 +1.99%
Peace Sour 54 mins 56.00 +1.09 +1.99%
Light Sour Blend 54 mins 59.35 +0.69 +1.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54 mins 64.80 -0.36 -0.55%
Central Alberta 54 mins 57.60 +0.19 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 +1.50 +2.64%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -2.00 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.14 +0.18 +0.25%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.76 -1.79 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.25 -1.75 -2.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.75 -0.31 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 11 minutes Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 15 minutes Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 45 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 15 mins OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 10 hours OPEC's Barkindo Says Impossible To Eliminate Iranian Oil From Market
  • 2 hours Huawei goes from Strength To Strength, Despite Political Controversy
  • 21 mins Drilling Ban NY
  • 3 hours How long would it take to get Venezuela's oil flowing?
  • 5 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 7 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 4 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 23 mins Section 232 Uranium
  • 51 mins Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 4 hours Gas Flaring

Breaking News:

OPEC’s Head In Tehran: Organization Tries To Depoliticize Oil

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Will Cap The Oil Price Rally

Saudi Arabia, and some of…

Alt Text

Economists: Higher Oil Prices Here To Stay

A group of 31 economists…

Alt Text

China Set To Miss Shale Gas Production Target By A Mile

China is set to miss…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Has OPEC Reached Its Real Output Cut Goals?

By Irina Slav - May 02, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

OPEC production estimates from a couple of surveys are in and they suggest the cartel, despite its best efforts, has not been completely successful in its efforts to drive prices higher. Instead, it kept its production relatively stable last month, which has acted as a cap on international prices.

Reuters and Bloomberg both reported OPEC production figures for March yesterday, with both figures suggesting a relatively stable rate. The Reuters survey estimated a 90,000-bpd decline in overall production across the organization, with Venezuela and Iran, as usual, the ones that drove the total down, helped by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partners, who continued cutting production under their OPEC+ deal obligations. The Reuters survey pegged the average daily for March at 30.23 million barrels.

Bloomberg’s survey of data yielded a pretty close figure for the March total, at 30.3 million bpd, although it estimated this was 25,000 bpd higher than in February. Interestingly and perhaps contrary to expectations, one of the contributors to this estimated increase was Libya: one of the most unstable members of OPEC, and one that has been exempted from the cartel-wide cuts, managed to boost its production last month by resuming full production at its largest field, Sharara.

Iran’s oil production, according to the Bloomberg survey, fell by 80,000 bpd to 2.63 million bpd last month and Angola also booked a decline in its output, of 60,000 bpd. Venezuela’s output continued to decline, according to earlier data from TankerTrackers.com and from Reuters. Libya’s production, however, rose by 90,000 bpd, more than offsetting the Iran decline. Related: High-Cost Oil Faces Existential Risk

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer, however, is arguably the main factor in the oil price game. The country has been cutting more than it agreed to in a bid to push prices even higher. At the same time, Riyadh, in the face of Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, has assured President Donald Trump in response to his calls for lower prices that it is ready to reverse the cuts whenever this becomes necessary. These assurances has served to keep a lid on prices after the U.S. State Department announced the end of sanction waivers for Iran’s biggest oil clients, effectively betraying Saudi Arabia’s purpose of pushing prices close to US$80 a barrel.

OPEC seems to have turned into one big wild card. While Saudi Arabia can keep its Gulf neighbors—except Qatar—in line and tweak production in accordance with their priorities, the rest of the large producers in the group are not so reliable. Besides Iran, Venezuela, and Libya, which are all exempted from the cuts and as such capable of surprises, there are also large producers such as Iraq and Nigeria, which both have plans to boost their production significantly and are eager to begin implementing them.

Just a few weeks ago the dominant talk in oil was whether the OPEC+ cuts would be extended to keep prices higher. There is still a chance for that but with so much uncertainty within OPEC itself and the newly increased competition pressure from U.S. oil, the discussions to take place later this month when OPEC+ meets will certainly be interesting. For traders, times will also continue to be interesting, it seems.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Mexico Puts The Squeeze On Fuel Theft

Next Post

What’s Behind The Mid-Week Oil Price Crash
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis
Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

 Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

 Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

 19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com