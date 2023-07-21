India’s Reliance Posts Weak Profits On Underperforming Refining Segment

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.89 +1.24 +1.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.83 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.44 +1.41 +1.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.716 -0.041 -1.49%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.797 +0.054 +1.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 76.45 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.797 +0.054 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.34 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.27 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.32 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 599 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.13 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.58 -1.05 -1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 52 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 54.40 +0.36 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 77.80 +0.36 +0.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 76.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 73.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 69.90 +0.36 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.90 +0.36 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 71.20 +0.36 +0.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 80.15 +0.36 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 69.50 +0.36 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.86 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.49 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.31 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India’s Reliance Posts Weak Profits On Underperforming Refining Segment

Europe Backs Kazakhstan's Efforts To Sidestep Russian Influence

Europe Backs Kazakhstan's Efforts To Sidestep Russian Influence

Kazakhstan is making significant efforts…

Rising Seas, Rising Rates: The Impact Of Climate Change On Insurance

Rising Seas, Rising Rates: The Impact Of Climate Change On Insurance

Climate change is drastically altering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Reliance Posts Weak Profits On Underperforming Refining Segment

By Alex Kimani - Jul 21, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

India’s largest energy company, Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE), has posted lower-than-expected Q2 2023 profits after its petrochemicals and refining businesses underperformed. The oil-to-retail conglomerate owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani saw net income fall 11% Y/Y to 160.1 billion rupees ($1.95 billion), well below the average 183.02 billion rupee profit estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Revenue was down 5.8% to 2.1 trillion rupees, in-line with Wall Street estimates, while costs dipped 4% to 1.9 trillion rupees.

Three years ago, Reliance Industries briefly overtook its American peer, ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), to become the world’s most valuable independent energy company. RIL’s energy business accounts for ~80% of the company’s revenue. However, investors have chosen to focus on Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s plan to grow the company’s digital and retail arms. Reliance’s big bet in non-energy businesses such as telecom, retail, and digital services has helped it to vastly expand its revenue base.

Ambani’s dealmaking prowess has succeeded in luring investments from some of  tech’s heavy hitters, including Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Google agreed to invest Rs 33,737 crore ($4.5 billion) for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms, a digital services company and a subsidiary of RIL. Google also unveiled the ‘Google for India Digitization Fund’ wherein it plans to invest Rs 75,000 crores rupees (about $10 billion) to accelerate India’s digital transformation. The company has said that its $4.5B investment in Jio is going to be the largest from the fund.

RIL announced that Jio has developed a Made-in-India 5G solution and has teamed up with Google to develop entry-level 4G, or even 5G smartphones. According to Ambani, India has a population of 350 million people who currently use a 2G feature phone who would be willing to upgrade to an affordable smartphone. Once its 5G solution is proven at scale in India, Jio plans to start exporting it to other telcos globally.

RIL shares are flat in the year-to-date to give the company a market cap of 17.17 trillion

INR ($209.3B) compared with a -2.2% return by Exxon to give the American company a valuation of $410.8B.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Vitol Urged UK Government To Boost Liquidity During Energy Crisis

Next Post

UAE Says OPEC+ Cuts Are Enough To Support The Oil Market

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com