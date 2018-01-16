India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.94 -0.36 -0.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.44 -0.82 -1.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.146 -0.054 -1.69%
Mars US 4 days 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.61 +0.91%
Urals 5 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Mexican Basket 5 days 59.21 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.146 -0.054 -1.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.78 +0.75 +1.14%
Murban 2 days 69.73 +0.75 +1.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.02 +0.66 +0.99%
Basra Light 5 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.47 +0.62 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Girassol 2 days 69.79 +0.81 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.61 +0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.34 +0.17 +0.41%
Western Canadian Select 95 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 95 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 95 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 95 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 95 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 95 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 95 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 95 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 95 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 5 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.70 +0.50 +0.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.70 +0.50 +0.80%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Kansas Common 5 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 5 days 72.06 +13.51 +23.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 2 hours India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 3 hours Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 10 hours ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 15 hours Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 19 hours Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 22 hours Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 23 hours China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 24 hours Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 1 day Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 1 day Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 4 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 4 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 4 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 4 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 4 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 4 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 4 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 5 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 5 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 5 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 5 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 5 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 5 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 5 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 6 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 6 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 6 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 6 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 6 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 7 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 7 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 7 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 7 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 7 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 7 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 7 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target

Breaking News:

India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round

Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

Oil markets took a breather…

Can Oil Break The $70 Threshold?

Can Oil Break The $70 Threshold?

Oil markets appear reluctant to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 16, 2018, 11:00 AM CST Bechtel Jamnagar

India’s Reliance Industries has increased the capacity of its export-oriented refinery at the world’s biggest refinery complex by 30 percent to 704,000 bpd, an Indian government report has said.

The crude oil processing capacity of the refinery in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Jamnagar, northwest India, was 540,000 bpd as of the previous government report.

Reliance has reported the increased capacity at the SEZ export-oriented plant, attributing the increase to streamlining the processes at the refinery, Reuters quoted two sources familiar with the issue as saying on Tuesday.

Reliance’s Jamnagar site is the world’s largest refining hub, in which the refinery in the SEZ is the sixth largest in the world with a capacity to process 580,000 bpd of crude oil, according to Reliance Industries’ website.

The first refinery at the Jamnagar site was built in 1999 and has an installed capacity of 660,000 bpd, selling refined oil products on the domestic market. The refinery at the SEZ was added in 2008 and made the Jamnagar complex the world’s largest oil processing hub.

The refineries at the processing site are future ready and can produce gasoline and diesel from any grade, including heavy grades.

In September last year, Reliance Industries was said to be planning a major capacity expansion of the site to increase crude oil processing capacity to around 2 million bpd, from the current 1.2-million-bpd capacity.

Related: The Labor Shortage In The Shale Boom

According to Reuters sources, who had seen a company presentation on the plans to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Reliance Industries is considering expanding the capacity of its dual refinery complex in Jamnagar by 30 million tons by 2030, to 100 million tons per year, which would be equal to some 2 million bpd.

To meet fuel demand growth from economic expansion and growing middle class buying more passenger cars, India needs to double its refining capacity by 2040, a senior executive at Indian Oil Corp said at a conference in September.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply

Next Post

India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com