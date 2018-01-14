The Most Feared Businessman In Russia

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 mins 64.39 +0.09 +0.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.91 +0.04 +0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.129 -0.071 -2.22%
Mars US 2 days 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
Urals 3 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.22 +0.54 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.129 -0.071 -2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 66.03 -0.20 -0.30%
Murban 3 days 68.98 -0.15 -0.22%
Iran Heavy 3 days 66.36 -0.75 -1.12%
Basra Light 3 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 3 days 69.85 -0.78 -1.10%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Girassol 3 days 68.98 -0.64 -0.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 93 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 93 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 93 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 93 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 93 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 93 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 93 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 93 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 93 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 3 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.97 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 3 days 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 3 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 3 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 4 days 58.55 -12.78 -17.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 2 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 2 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 2 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 2 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 2 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 3 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 3 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 3 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 3 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 3 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 3 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 3 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 4 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 4 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 4 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 4 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 4 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 4 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 5 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 5 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 5 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 5 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 5 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 5 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 5 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 5 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 6 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 6 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 6 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 6 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 6 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 6 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 6 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 9 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 9 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 9 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks

Breaking News:

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Alt Text

UK Smashes 13 Clean Energy Records In 2017

The United Kingdom’s use of…

Alt Text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Renewable energy is all the…

Alt Text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

New York City has become…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Most Feared Businessman In Russia

By Irina Slav - Jan 14, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Sechin Putin

The dominant narrative in Western media often paints Vladimir Putin as an all-powerful puppet master, whose long hand—at least according to a segment of the media flood—reaches all the way to Washington. But is the Russian President really as all-powerful as he seems? Perhaps not, writes Ken Rapoza in a story for Forbes.

Many politicians and big business execs seem willing to face Putin on a bad day. Less so are those willing to face Rosneft’s chief, Igor Sechin.

Sechin—or Darth Vader, as he is often called—has earned his reputation and nickname. Most recently, he proved a worthy recipient of his nickname by settling a score with financial conglomerate Sistema and its founder Vladimir Yevtushenkov over the sale of Bashneft—a regional oil company that Sistema privatized but the government seized in 2014 on the grounds that the privatization had been illegal. Rosneft bought Bashneft in 2016, and sued Sistema last year for removing assets from the company.

Eventually, the dispute ended amicably, with Sistema agreeing to pay $1.7 billion to Bashneft—that is, to Rosneft. According to Rapoza, this means simply that Sechin had managed to acquire Bashneft at a serious discount. The selling price back in 2016 was $5 billion.

Indeed, a $1.7 billion discount is substantial, and is indicative of Vader’s business growth strategy: discount acquisitions. That’s what a Sberbank equity report concluded at the end of last year. So, it wasn’t about a score needing to be settled, but about business, pure and simple. But according to the Sberbank report, Rapoza notes, Sechin is not the best captain of the Rosneft ship. Related: Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

If that’s true, it could be because the Rosneft CEO is too busy fighting his opponents. His most recent offensive was against former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who last month received an eight-year prison sentence for corruption. The corruption charges were related to the Bashneft deal, again.

According to the court, in his position as minister, Ulyukayev has had the power to exert influence over participants in the deal, and used this power to extort none other than Igor Vader for $2 million. The bribe was payment for the minister’s consent to give the deal the go-ahead. If Sechin failed to cough it up, the prosecution argued, Ulyukayev had threatened to interfere with other Rosneft deals. Sechin did cough up the dough, but it was in a sting operation that caught Ulyukayev red-handed.

The former minister himself naturally denies any wrongdoing. Quotes from Ulyukayev’s testimony read like Russian folk tales, but the ending is unhappy. For example, he claims that Sechin was in the habit of giving him expensive presents, including what he said was wine, but was actually cash. Here’s the quote and it’s priceless: “He promised in Goa that he would give me wine that I’d never tried before. I never doubted that it was a high-quality alcoholic drink in the bag. The size and weight seemed to correspond.”

Where is Putin in all this? The Russian president seems to have given a free hand to Rosneft’s boss who, sources quoted by Rapoza say, has very deep ties in Russia’s security authorities and the government. Western media usually refers to Sechin as “a close ally” of Putin. Given his ultra-nationalism and an evident tendency to not let anyone or anything stand in his way, one could only hope he has no direct political ambitions: Putin is up for re-election this year, but this will be his last term, so he is certainly already looking for a successor.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Will The Dollar Survive The Petro-Yuan?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

 Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com