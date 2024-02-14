India Calls For $1 Trillion Annual Climate Funding from Developed Economies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.53 -1.34 -1.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.50 -1.27 -1.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.10 -1.17 -1.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.607 -0.082 -4.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 -0.083 -3.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 103 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 -0.083 -3.45%

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.92 +1.04 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.08 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.49 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 807 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.19 +1.34 +1.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.90 +0.97 +1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 260 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.06 +0.64 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.96 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.56 +0.64 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.31 +0.64 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 73.06 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.31 +0.64 +1.01%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.35 +0.95 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.10 +0.95 +1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.75 +0.95 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

India Calls For $1 Trillion Annual Climate Funding from Developed Economies

New Electrode Revolutionizes Hydrogen Production from Seawater

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

Charles Kennedy

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 14, 2024, 3:30 PM CST

Developed economies need to provide at least $1 trillion per year to climate finance for developing countries to meet the national and global climate targets, one of the biggest developing economies and a major carbon polluter, India, said in a proposal to the United Nations.  

Developed countries have pledged to support developing economies with funding to address climate change and reduce emissions. Developing countries have been arguing for years that they cannot meet climate goals without substantial international mobilization of finance. In addition, the worst effects of climate change are being felt in many developing and very poor countries that don’t have the financial means to recover and build resilience amid extreme weather events and natural disasters.

In the submission of the so-called New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), India wrote this week that “In line with the needs of developing countries, developed countries need to provide at least USD 1 trillion per year, composed primarily of grants and concessional finance.”

These goals are expected to be discussed at the next climate summit, COP29, in Azerbaijan in November.

At the end of last year, Climate Policy Initiative, an analysis and advisory organization, said in a report that annual climate finance flows exceeded $1 trillion for the first time in 2021, six years after the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015.

However, flows must increase by at least five-fold annually by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, according to the organization.

Future growth will need to come largely from private sources, while 51% of climate finance still comes from public sources, the report found.

Moreover, the geographic distribution of climate finance is also uneven, as the ten countries most affected by climate change between 2000 and 2019 received less than 2% of total climate finance.

“While crossing the 1 trillion dollar threshold is undeniably good news, it is important to emphasize that this represents just 1% of global GDP,” said Dr. Barbara Buchner, Global Managing Director at Climate Policy Initiative.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

