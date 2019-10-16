OilPrice GEA
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Marine 2 days 59.22 -0.56 -0.94%
Murban 2 days 61.66 -0.35 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.32 +0.35 +0.70%
Basra Light 2 days 70.52 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.96 +0.45 +0.77%
Girassol 2 days 59.28 +0.13 +0.22%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.02 +0.01 +0.03%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 36.41 -0.78 -2.10%
Canadian Condensate 57 days 46.81 -0.78 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 53.21 -0.78 -1.44%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 49.46 -0.78 -1.55%
Peace Sour 20 hours 47.06 -0.78 -1.63%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 50.06 -0.78 -1.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 54.11 -0.78 -1.42%
Central Alberta 20 hours 47.81 -0.78 -1.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
ANS West Coast 34 days 63.24 -1.04 -1.62%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.76 -0.78 -1.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.71 -0.78 -1.51%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.24 -0.78 -1.24%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

India's Ingenious Way Around U.S. Oil Sanctions 

By Irina Slav - Oct 16, 2019, 9:11 AM CDT Tanker

Indian Nyara Energy has been buying Venezuelan crude oil from Rosneft and paying in fuel instead of cash to avoid a breach of U.S. sanctions against Caracas, Reuters reports, citing three unnamed sources claiming familiarity with the matter.

Nyara, which is an affiliate of Rosneft, delivered gasoil and gasoline to the Russian state giant, the sources also said.

Barter payments have emerged as the way to avoid sanction penalties as the sanctions only focus on cash, it appears. That is why Rosneft has not yet been sanctioned despite its continued partnership with PDVSA. As Reuters recalls, the latest round of sanctions that extends to non-U.S. business entities stated that oil as payment for loans was acceptable since it did not involve cash that would reach the Venezuelan government.

Exporting crude oil and getting refined products in return is another tactic Venezuela has been using since the United States began sanctioning it. This way, cash is not part of the transaction, but Caracas received fuel that it needs as local refineries struggle to operate at any meaningful rate following years of neglect and underinvestment, as well as the halt of diluent imports from the U.S. amid the sanction conflict.

Related: Is The U.S. Gas Boom Already Over?

Nyara Energy is not the only Indian company buying Venezuela oil from Rosneft. Heavyweight Reliance has also been importing Venezuelan crude from the Russian company after it announced a few months ago that it would suspend all direct dealings with PDVSA to please Washington. Now, however, Reliance has said it plans to restart direct purchases of Venezuelan crude from PDVSA. The way around the sanctions? Fuels for crude.

The continued, albeit indirect, crude exports to Indian companies seem to have helped PDVSA bring down inventories of crude that last month prompted a suspension in two blending facilities. Now, these have been restarted, too, and are producing crude for export once again.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

