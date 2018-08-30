Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.28 +0.03 +0.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.02 +0.56 +0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.889 +0.015 +0.52%
Mars US 6 hours 72.35 +0.84 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
Urals 23 hours 75.31 +0.93 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Bonny Light 23 hours 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.40 +0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.889 +0.015 +0.52%
Marine 23 hours 75.41 +1.43 +1.93%
Murban 23 hours 77.54 +1.64 +2.16%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 71.95 +1.05 +1.48%
Basra Light 23 hours 76.85 +0.23 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 76.02 +0.95 +1.27%
Bonny Light 23 hours 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Girassol 23 hours 77.70 +1.12 +1.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 44.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.01 +0.98 +2.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.01 +0.98 +1.51%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.66 +0.98 +1.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.51 +0.98 +1.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.76 +0.98 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.76 +0.98 +1.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.51 +0.98 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 66.75 +0.75 +1.14%
Giddings 23 hours 60.50 +0.75 +1.26%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -0.37 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 64.20 +0.74 +1.17%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 68.15 +0.74 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 66.70 +0.74 +1.12%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.02 +0.98 +1.31%
All Charts
India’s Currency Hits Record Low Vs. Dollar On Rising Oil Prices

Another Conflict Is Looming In Libya’s Oil Crescent

Another Conflict Is Looming In Libya’s Oil Crescent

The Single Biggest Breakthrough In Oil Tech This Year

The Single Biggest Breakthrough In Oil Tech This Year

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

India’s Currency Hits Record Low Vs. Dollar On Rising Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 30, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Dollar Rupee

India’s currency, the rupee, hit a new record low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on the back of rising oil prices, end-month demand for dollars, and concerns about the health of the emerging markets after the Turkey crisis.

The rupee slumped to an all-time low of 70.81 against the dollar, beating the previous record low from just yesterday—70.475, for a total 10.97-percent depreciation since the beginning of this year.

Rising oil prices and the weakening currency have already created a perfect storm for India, where oil demand growth has been surging, but the higher oil prices are increasing the country’s spending on crude oil imports, which account for 80 percent of Indian oil consumption.

As early as in May this year, India’s Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pleaded for “stable and moderate” prices with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, as Brent Crude prices briefly broke above $80 a barrel, sending gasoline and diesel prices in India surging to a five-year-high, also due to a weakening rupee against the dollar.

Earlier this week, economists told CNBC that they expect the Indian currency to further slide by the end of this year, widening India’s oil import bill and deteriorating its trade deficit and current accounts.

“The net trade oil deficit has widened considerably, owing to a combination of high oil prices and a weak currency,” DBS economist Radhika Rao told CNBC.

A cheaper rupee could increase India’s crude oil bill by as much as US$26 billion in the financial year 2018/19, ending March 2019, according to Indian government officials.

Although India’s economic growth continues to be robust, higher oil prices and rising interest rates are raising pressure on India’s budget and current account, Moody’s said in a report on Wednesday.

“Higher oil prices and interest rates will put pressure on the government’s budget and the current account. However, growth prospects remain in line with the economy’s potential, around 7.5% this year and next,” Joy Rankothge, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Analyst, noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com



Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

