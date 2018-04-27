Tesla Shareholders To Vote On Ousting Musk As Chairman

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.07 -0.12 -0.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.76 -0.12 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 -0.063 -2.22%
Mars US 19 hours 67.89 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 70.79 +0.95 +1.36%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Mexican Basket 1 day 60.70 +0.61 +1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 -0.063 -2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.23 +0.30 +0.43%
Murban 1 day 73.48 +0.30 +0.41%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.85 +0.71 +1.04%
Basra Light 1 day 71.58 +0.79 +1.12%
Saharan Blend 1 day 74.06 +0.76 +1.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Girassol 1 day 73.43 +1.14 +1.58%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.52 -0.23 -0.46%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.19 +0.14 +0.29%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 68.39 +0.14 +0.21%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.29 +0.14 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.09 +0.29 +0.50%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.19 +0.14 +0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.94 -0.36 -0.58%
Central Alberta 1 day 58.19 +0.14 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.71 +0.07 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.14 +0.14 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.64 +0.14 +0.22%
Kansas Common 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.95 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day I am buying Huawei phone
  • 3 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 23 hours Shell and Total Results Buoyed By Higher Oil Prices. Results From Exxon And Chevron Are Expected On Friday
  • 23 hours Autobots Roll Out! - Transforming Robot Unveiled In Japan
  • 25 mins US Consumer Sentiment Falls Less Than Feared
  • 1 hour North and South Korea talks and implications
  • 2 hours Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?
  • 5 mins Exxon Reports Quarterly Profit of $4.65bn On Rising Crude Oil Price
  • 3 hours Can Saudi Arabia Afford Vision 2030?
  • 22 hours Comprehensive List of Factors that affect crude oil price
  • 1 day libya's oil disruption to send oil prices up?
  • 23 hours Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 57 mins Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Looks To Raise $10bn In Privatization Scheme
  • 19 hours FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 24 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch

Breaking News:

If B.C. Wins Case On Environment, So Will Alberta

Alt Text

Iran Pushes Back Against The OPEC Deal

Iran’s oil ministry has noted…

Alt Text

Is OPEC Underestimating U.S. Shale?

While OPEC and the International…

Alt Text

Trump Slams OPEC For Manipulating Oil Prices

Trump added further downward pressure…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Tesla Shareholders To Vote On Ousting Musk As Chairman

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 27, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Elon Musk

When Tesla holds its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 5, shareholders will be asked to vote on a proposal by one stockholder that the company’s chair be an independent director, not Elon Musk, who has been chairman since 2004 and is also the chief executive officer.  

Jing Zhao has notified Tesla that he is the beneficial owner of twelve (12) shares of the company’s common stock and intends to present a Shareholder Proposal on Board Chairman Independence, Tesla said in a proxy statement to its shareholders, recommending them to vote against this proposal. Zhao wants shareholders to vote on Tesla adopting a policy that the chairman be an independent director.  

The shareholder Zhao argues in his proposal:

“Although the current leadership structure, in which the positions of Chairman and CEO are held by one person, could provide an effective leadership for Tesla at the early stage, now in this much more highly competitive and rapidly changing technology industry, it is more and more difficult to oversee Tesla’s business and senior management (especially to minimize any potential conflicts) that may result from combining the positions of CEO and Chairman.”

Tesla’s board, however, argues that “the Company’s success to date would not have been possible if the Board was led by another director lacking Elon Musk’s day-to-day exposure to the Company’s business. In light of the significant future opportunities for growth and the careful execution needed in order for the Company to achieve it, the Board believes that the Company is still best served by Mr. Musk continuing to serve as Chairman.”

“The Board believes that it is precisely during times when a company must quickly adapt to constant change and outside pressures that Board leadership needs to be lockstep with the Company’s operations. Our achievements to date notwithstanding, the Company is still at a point in its development where we must execute well in order to realize our long-term goals, and separating the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at this time would not serve the best interests of the Company or its stockholders,” said Tesla’s board.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Hottest Commodity This Year
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma
Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

 19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast

19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast

 The New Alaskan Oil Rush

The New Alaskan Oil Rush

 Oil Prices Dip On Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Dip On Crude, Gasoline Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com