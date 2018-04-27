Angolan Oil Production Falls Rapidly

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.08 -0.11 -0.16%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.67 -0.21 -0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.771 -0.068 -2.40%
Mars US 22 hours 67.89 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Urals 2 days 70.79 +0.95 +1.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.70 +0.61 +1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.771 -0.068 -2.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.23 +0.30 +0.43%
Murban 2 days 73.48 +0.30 +0.41%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.85 +0.71 +1.04%
Basra Light 2 days 71.58 +0.79 +1.12%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.06 +0.76 +1.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Girassol 2 days 73.43 +1.14 +1.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.65 -0.10 -0.20%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.19 +0.14 +0.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.39 +0.14 +0.21%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.29 +0.14 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.09 +0.29 +0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.19 +0.14 +0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.94 -0.36 -0.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.19 +0.14 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.71 +0.07 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.14 +0.14 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.64 +0.14 +0.22%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.95 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day I am buying Huawei phone
  • 7 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 1 day Autobots Roll Out! - Transforming Robot Unveiled In Japan
  • 1 day Shell and Total Results Buoyed By Higher Oil Prices. Results From Exxon And Chevron Are Expected On Friday
  • 4 hours US Consumer Sentiment Falls Less Than Feared
  • 5 hours North and South Korea talks and implications
  • 6 hours Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?
  • 7 hours Can Saudi Arabia Afford Vision 2030?
  • 4 hours Exxon Reports Quarterly Profit of $4.65bn On Rising Crude Oil Price
  • 1 day Comprehensive List of Factors that affect crude oil price
  • 1 day libya's oil disruption to send oil prices up?
  • 5 hours Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 1 day Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 2 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 23 hours FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 2 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??

Breaking News:

Angolan Oil Production Falls Rapidly

A Geopolitical Red Herring For Oil Markets

A Geopolitical Red Herring For Oil Markets

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

Hedge Funds Are Certain Oil Prices Will Head Higher

Hedge Funds Are Certain Oil Prices Will Head Higher

As geopolitical pressure weighs on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Angolan Oil Production Falls Rapidly

By Irina Slav - Apr 27, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT crude oil pipeline

Crude oil production in Angola is falling rapidly on lack of investments in offshore fields and this could tip the oil market into a deficit, Bloomberg reports, citing shipping schedules for June.

Angola was a few years ago the largest oil producer in Africa, while Nigeria battled militant groups in the Niger Delta, and Libya had its own problems with various groups that fought for control over its oil fields and export terminals. But now the country is delivering deeper cuts than its OPEC quota.

The latest Monthly Oil Market Report by OPEC reveals that in the first quarter, Angola produced 1.574 million bpd of crude, down from 1.633 million bpd in the final quarter of 2017. In March, average daily production was the lowest for the quarter, at 1.524 million bpd, down by 81,700 bpd from February. Some analysts believe the decline will continue, and even accelerate.

The problem, Bloomberg notes, is that Angola’s offshore fields are particularly costly to maintain, and there is not a lot of enthusiasm among oil companies to invest in this production maintenance.

“Most Angolan fields have struggled or entered into a steep decline phase after three years -- it’s the nature of the geological characteristics of Angola’s offshore production,” Energy Aspects analyst Richard Mallinson told Bloomberg. The shipping data suggests that June loadings will be the lowest in as long as a decade, highlighting the gravity of the problem.

For OPEC, however, this would likely be the opposite of a problem. After enjoying the results of plummeting oil production in Venezuela, which allowed it to substantially exceed its initial quotas, now the rest of OPEC will likely see prices climb further on Angola’s production drop.

On the flip side, if prices rise too much, this will start affecting demand, and it will also add fuel to the U.S. producers’ motivation to continue raising their own production. Ultimately, too sharp a swing of prices in the upwards direction will eventually lead to a correction that most OPEC members would not like to see.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

If B.C. Wins Case On Environment, So Will Alberta

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com