Nigeria State Firm Aims To Rival Oil Majors In Domestic Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 3 hours 67.97 -0.22 -0.32%
Brent Crude 2 hours 73.79 -0.09 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.768 -0.071 -2.50%
Mars US 2 hours 67.97 +0.08 +0.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Urals 19 hours 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 19 hours 74.03 -0.10 -0.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.70 +0.61 +1.02%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.768 -0.071 -2.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 70.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Murban 19 hours 73.63 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 68.68 -0.17 -0.25%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.36 -0.22 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.81 -0.25 -0.34%
Bonny Light 19 hours 74.03 -0.10 -0.13%
Bonny Light 19 hours 74.03 -0.10 -0.13%
Girassol 19 hours 73.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 49.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.19 +0.14 +0.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.39 +0.14 +0.21%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.29 +0.14 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.09 +0.29 +0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.19 +0.14 +0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.94 -0.36 -0.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.19 +0.14 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.71 +0.07 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.05 -0.09 -0.14%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.00 -0.09 -0.14%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.00 -0.09 -0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 64.55 -0.09 -0.14%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.95 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day I am buying Huawei phone
  • 10 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 1 day Autobots Roll Out! - Transforming Robot Unveiled In Japan
  • 1 day Shell and Total Results Buoyed By Higher Oil Prices. Results From Exxon And Chevron Are Expected On Friday
  • 8 hours US Consumer Sentiment Falls Less Than Feared
  • 8 hours North and South Korea talks and implications
  • 9 hours Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?
  • 10 hours Can Saudi Arabia Afford Vision 2030?
  • 7 hours Exxon Reports Quarterly Profit of $4.65bn On Rising Crude Oil Price
  • 1 day Comprehensive List of Factors that affect crude oil price
  • 2 days libya's oil disruption to send oil prices up?
  • 8 hours Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 1 day Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 6 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 1 day FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 6 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??

Breaking News:

Exxon Q1 Earnings Miss Despite Oil Price Rally

Will Higher Oil Prices Boost The Global Economy?

Will Higher Oil Prices Boost The Global Economy?

As oil prices continue to…

Goldman: Oil Demand Will Continue To Soar

Goldman: Oil Demand Will Continue To Soar

Saudi Arabia is aiming to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria State Firm Aims To Rival Oil Majors In Domestic Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 27, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Crude oil

State-held Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) aims to make its exploration and production unit—the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)—the top oil producer in the country, local media quoted NNPC group managing director Maikanti Baru as saying.

NNPC aims to make NPDC the top E&P company operating in Nigeria and rivaling in terms of production Shell and the other international oil majors. Currently, NPDC produces 230,000 bpd, while the goal is to take that daily production level up to 500,000 bpd soon, according to NNPC.

As of September last year, NPDC was the fifth largest oil producing company in Nigeria. Back then, the company was pumping 180,000 bpd, and plans were to raise oil production to 300,000 bpd by 2018, then to 400,000 bpd by 2019, and up to 500,000 bpd by 2020.

According to industry data quoted by Nigerian outlets in September 2017, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is the largest producer operating in Nigeria, with more than 900,000 bpd of production. SPDC also has more than 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) of pipelines and flowlines, 87 flowstations, 8 gas plants, and more than 1,000 producing wells.

The other oil majors that produce significant amounts of oil in Nigeria are the joint ventures and local subsidiaries of Exxon and Chevron, as well as Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), a joint venture with Eni.

Related: Oil Markets React Stoically To Rising Rig Count

Throughout 2017, in the absence of significant militant attacks, Nigeria managed to gradually increase its crude oil production to the point of becoming a headache for OPEC’s cuts because it had been exempt from the initial collective agreement to curtail production. At the November 2017 meeting, however, both Nigeria and fellow African producer Libya agreed to cap their production for 2018 at 2017 levels so as not to spoil OPEC’s efforts.

Analysts have questioned the capacity and ability of Nigeria and Libya to further increase their respective production due to security, financing, and technical challenges.

In each of the three full months this year, Nigeria managed to increase its production month over month, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. Nigeria’s oil production in March 2018 increased by 18,200 bpd over February to average 1.81 million bpd.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India Looks To Open Up Natural Gas Sector By Splitting State Firm GAIL

Next Post

Exxon Q1 Earnings Miss Despite Oil Price Rally

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com