India Looks To Diversify Its Oil Imports Following OPEC+ Cut

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.65 -1.46 -1.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.20 -1.37 -1.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.574 -0.167 -2.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.646 -0.058 -2.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 1 day 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.646 -0.058 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 16 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

India Looks To Diversify Its Oil Imports Following OPEC+ Cut

U.S. And EU Producers Curb Steel Production As Prices Flatline

U.S. And EU Producers Curb Steel Production As Prices Flatline

Steel prices are slowly edging…

Saudi Arabia Expresses Its “Total Rejection” Of U.S. Statements About OPEC+

Saudi Arabia Expresses Its “Total Rejection” Of U.S. Statements About OPEC+

A day after President Biden…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India Looks To Diversify Its Oil Imports Following OPEC+ Cut

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 14, 2022, 6:56 AM CDT

India will further diversify its oil imports to better prepare for future OPEC+ production cuts that raise oil prices and tighten supply for the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.  

Last week, OPEC+ announced the biggest cut to its collective target since 2020. Despite the headline number of 2 million bpd, the actual cut from current OPEC+ oil production would be half that figure, at around 1 million bpd-1.1 million bpd. That’s because many producers, including Russia in recent months, haven’t been able to produce to their quotas for months.

Still, the large OPEC+ production cut is bad news for India, which depends on imports for more than 85% of its crude oil consumption. Around 60% of India’s crude oil imports come from the Middle East. However, this share has been falling in recent years as refiners have started to diversify and look for bargain supplies.

“Some diversification has already happened and we will further diversify...there are many sources and we will not hesitate to take actions,” India’s minister Puri said at a local event today, as carried by Reuters.

The OPEC+ cut, which enters into force in November, “will hurt large importers like India, who spent around $120 billion last year on the import of petroleum products,” the minister added.  

India has recently imported large volumes of Russian oil due to the cheap supply with hefty discounts on the Russian grades compared to benchmarks. But those discounts have narrowed in recent weeks, Puri said.

India is also looking to lock in term purchase contracts with crude producers, expecting a redirection of trade flows and a tighter market when the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude enters into force in early December. Major state-held refiners in India, including the biggest refiner Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum, are looking to sign term deals with major producers, expecting more Middle Eastern crude to flow to Europe once the EU bans Russian imports, officials at the refiners told Reuters earlier this month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Refinery Strikes Continue In France As Union Rejects Pay Rise Offer

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com