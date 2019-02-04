IS Attacks Oil-Guarding Security Forces In Iraq

Two attacks by the Islamic State in Iraq occurred this weekend, targeting oil police and other security forces, local media report.

"One member of an oil police unit died and another was injured," a source from the security forces told Iraqi media. The second attack ended with no casualties, with the Iraqi forces able to push the militants back.

While Baghdad celebrated the defeat of Islamic State after the battle for Mosul, the last remaining stronghold of the terrorist group in the country, even then there were military experts who warned that not all militants were destroyed in the push and the group will sooner or later resurface.

According to security reports from the Kurdistan Regional Government, this is already happening: according to the Kurdish forces, sleeper cells are waking up and terrorist activity is increasing.

Indeed, the number of kidnappings, car bombings, assassinations of local community leaders and attacks on the grid have remained high even after the official end of the war with IS.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump declared he wanted U.S. troops to stay in Iraq “to watch Iran”, during an interview with CBS.

“I want to be able to watch Iran,” the President said in response to a question about whether the troops will be kept in Iraq in view of a potential military strike against Iran.

“All I want to do is be able to watch. We have an unbelievable and expensive military base built in Iraq. It's perfectly situated for looking at all over different parts of the troubled Middle East rather than pulling up.”

Despite the still complicated situation in Iraq and the lack of any signs it would get any better soon, the government has big oil plans. Last week, state-owned Basra Oil Co. said it planned to increase the production at its giant Majnoon field more than twofold to 450,000 bpd by 2021. last year, the company said it had plans to reach an total of 5 million bpd by 2025.



By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

