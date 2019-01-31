Iraq To Boost Majnoon Field Production To 450,000 Bpd

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.90 +0.11 +0.20%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.84 -0.70 -1.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.021 +0.75%
Mars US 2 hours 58.09 -1.09 -1.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.93 +1.22 +2.04%
Urals 18 hours 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.26 +1.05 +1.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.021 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.85 +1.06 +1.74%
Murban 18 hours 63.17 +0.78 +1.25%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.62 +0.04 +0.07%
Basra Light 2 days 62.60 +0.33 +0.53%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.24 -0.08 -0.13%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Girassol 18 hours 62.90 +0.11 +0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.93 +1.22 +2.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 10 days 43.23 +0.92 +2.17%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 51.38 +0.92 +1.82%
Premium Synthetic 25 days 54.23 +0.92 +1.73%
Sweet Crude 10 days 51.93 +0.92 +1.80%
Peace Sour 10 days 48.78 +0.92 +1.92%
Peace Sour 10 days 48.78 +0.92 +1.92%
Light Sour Blend 10 days 51.48 +0.92 +1.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 days 53.73 +0.92 +1.74%
Central Alberta 10 days 49.23 +0.92 +1.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 50.25 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 18 hours 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.54 +1.32 +2.19%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.74 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.24 -0.44 -0.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 7 minutes PetroChina To Drop PDVSA As Partner In Refinery Project
  • 12 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 16 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 21 hours U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 1 hour "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 16 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 23 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 1 day Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 1 day Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 4 hours Polar vortex and nat gas goes down
  • 2 hours Are New Oil Technologies Oversold B.S.
  • 2 days Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 7 hours Claims For US Jobless Benefits Bounce Up 53,000 To 253,000
  • 2 days Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 2 days No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
Qatar’s Latest Move Is A Stroke Of Geopolitical Brilliance

Qatar’s Latest Move Is A Stroke Of Geopolitical Brilliance

Qatar’s geopolitical isolation may be…

Did Russia Make A Secret Nuclear Energy Deal With North Korea?

Did Russia Make A Secret Nuclear Energy Deal With North Korea?

According to a new sources,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq To Boost Majnoon Field Production To 450,000 Bpd

By Irina Slav - Jan 31, 2019, 12:30 PM CST Basrah oil

Basra Oil Co,. the state-owned operator of the huge Majnoon field in Iraq, plans to boost production from it to 450,000 bpd by 2021 by drilling 40 new wells, Reuters reports, citing the Iraqi Oil Ministry.

This would be more than double Majnoon’s current rate of production, which averages 240,000 bpd. The 40 new wells will be in addition to another 40, already contracted to Schlumberger last month.

Basra Oil Co. took over Majnoon last year, after Shell, the previous operator of the field, called the project quits. There were reports of other foreign oil companies expressing interest in taking the reins from Shell, but eventually Majnoon ended up in local hands.

Iraq had oil reserves of 153 billion barrels as of 2017, and in 2018 Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said the actual reserves could be twice as large. If the higher estimate proves true, it would make Iraq the largest oil-rich country in the world, ahead of Venezuela, which claims its reserves are just above 300 billion barrels, and also ahead of Saudi Arabia.

Basra Oil Co. pumps most of Iraq’s oil, accounting for 75 percent of the total. Last year, a company executive said Basra Oil Co. planned to increase its output to 5 million barrels daily by 2025. Most of the additional production, the executive said, will come from fields that are operated by international oil companies, but some will come from BOC-operated projects.

The foreign-operated fields will contribute 1.8 million bpd, director general Ihsan Ismaael told S&P Global Platts last October. These include West Qurna-1 operated by Exxon, West Qurna-2 operated by Lukoil, Rumaila with BP as operator, and Zubair, operated by Eni.

However, there is skepticism about Iraq’s ability to boost production so much. A September 2018 report from IHS Markit suggested the country’s oil production will only grow marginally over the next 10 years despite its potential capacity, which stands at as much as 7 million bpd, chiefly because of the still unstable political and economic situation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Alberta Premier Looks To Ease Oil Production Cuts

Next Post

Iran Oil Exports To Asia Slump To 3-Year Low

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com