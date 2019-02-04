Musk Reminds The World Tesla’s Patents Are Public For Saving The Earth

Elon Musk has reminded his huge Twitter following that all Tesla patents are public and the electric vehicle (EV) maker would “not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology.”

“All our patent are belong to you,” Musk tweeted in a reference to a poor English translation of a line in a 1980s video game originally made in Japan.

More than four and a half years ago, Musk wrote in a Tesla blogpost that “Tesla Motors was created to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport.”

“If we clear a path to the creation of compelling electric vehicles, but then lay intellectual property landmines behind us to inhibit others, we are acting in a manner contrary to that goal,” Musk wrote back then.

He reiterated in recent tweets that “Our true competition is not the small trickle of non-Tesla electric cars being produced, but rather the enormous flood of gasoline cars pouring out of the world’s factories every day.”

Musk also noted: “Exciting to see all the new electric vehicles coming to market! We created Tesla to accelerate a sustainable future & it’s happening!”

In the 2014 blogpost, Musk said that “We believe that Tesla, other companies making electric cars, and the world would all benefit from a common, rapidly-evolving technology platform.”

In its Q4 update letter to shareholders, Tesla said last week that Model 3 went on to become the best-selling passenger car in the U.S. in terms of revenue in both Q3 and Q4. With nearly 140,000 units sold, Model 3 was also the best-selling premium vehicle, including SUVs, in the U.S. for

2018 – “the first time in decades an American carmaker has been able to secure the top spot.”

This year and the years ahead will see the launch of many EVs by legacy automakers who will be trying to seize the growing market for electric cars.

Tesla’s 2019 outlook is “Model 3 will become a global product, the profitability of our business should become sustainably positive, our new Gigafactory Shanghai should start producing cars, and we will start tooling for Model Y production.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

