IEA Warns Renewables Power Growth Will Lose Momentum In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.5 -0.23 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 106.9 -0.57 -0.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.700 +0.060 +0.79%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.893 -0.058 -1.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.764 +0.078 +2.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 104.6 +5.95 +6.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.764 +0.078 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 102.6 -0.49 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.8 -0.31 -0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.7 +3.35 +3.24%
Graph down Basra Light 164 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 110.0 +3.78 +3.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.4 +3.39 +3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.88 +6.14 +7.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 91.61 +5.95 +6.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 107.9 +5.95 +5.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 106.1 +5.95 +5.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 104.0 +5.95 +6.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 103.3 +5.95 +6.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 106.8 +5.95 +5.90%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 101.5 +5.95 +6.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 106.4 -3.49 -3.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 99.66 +5.95 +6.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.7 +5.70 +5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 8 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 24 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

More Oil From U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Heads To Europe

Economy Minister: Germany Can Survive Without Russian Gas

Economy Minister: Germany Can Survive Without Russian Gas

Germany will be able to…

Can The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform?

Can The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform?

Energy markets have been going…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA Warns Renewables Power Growth Will Lose Momentum In 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 12, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT

Renewable power capacity additions are set to remain stable next year compared to 2022 unless new and stronger policies are adopted soon, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report on Wednesday.

After a record year for renewable power installations in 2021, renewable capacity is expected to further grow to new records in 2022, rising by over 8% compared with last year, to nearly 320 gigawatts (GW), pushing through the 300 GW mark for the first time, the IEA said in its Renewable Energy Market Update with forecasts for this year and next.  

“Based on today’s policy settings, however, renewable power’s global growth is set to lose momentum next year. In the absence of stronger policies, the amount of renewable power capacity added worldwide is expected to plateau in 2023, as continued progress for solar is offset by a 40% decline in hydropower expansion and little change in wind additions,” the agency said.

For this year, growth in renewable capacity installations is expected to be stronger than assumed a few months ago due to accelerated policies in the EU to reduce reliance on Russian fossil fuels, the international agency said.

“The additional renewables capacity commissioned for 2022 and 2023 has the potential to significantly reduce the European Union’s dependence on Russian gas in the power sector. However, the actual contribution will depend on the success of parallel energy efficiency measures to keep the region’s energy demand in check,” said the IEA.

Last month, in cooperation with the European Commission, the IEA said that Europeans could help reduce EU reliance on Russian oil and gas with some changes in their lifestyle. Those measures include driving at lower speeds on highways, turning down the thermostat and using less air-conditioning, working from home, using public transport, and choosing trains over short-haul flights.

Growth in renewables would have been faster without the current supply chain and logistical challenges, the IEA noted today. Increased commodity and freight prices will keep costs higher compared to pre-pandemic levels this year and next, reversing a decade of cost declines.

Still, the agency says, solar PV and wind installations are set to “remain competitive because prices for natural gas and other fossil fuel alternatives have risen much faster.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Washington Cancels Alaska Oil, Gas Lease Sale

Next Post

More European Buyers Prepare For Russian Gas Payments In Rubles

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com