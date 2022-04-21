IEA: Drive And Fly Less, Work From Home To Cut Reliance On Russia 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 20 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Ukraine gas
  • 1 day The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 2 mins "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

U.S. West Coast Imports More Gasoline Ahead Of Driving Season

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

Instead of focusing on boosting…

Saudi Economic Growth To Double This Year On High Oil Prices

Saudi Economic Growth To Double This Year On High Oil Prices

High oil prices will push…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

IEA: Drive And Fly Less, Work From Home To Cut Reliance On Russia 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Drive at lower speeds on highways, turn down the thermostat and use less air-conditioning, work from home, use public transport, and prefer trains to short-haul flights. These are some of the measures outlined on Thursday by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the European Commission which, they say, would save EU households money, reduce EU reliance on Russian fossil fuels, support Ukraine, and help the fight against climate change.

“Cutting energy use also supports Ukraine by reducing the need for Russian oil and gas, helping to reduce the revenue streams funding the invasion,” the IEA and the EC say.

The EU has started discussions on a possible embargo on imports of Russian oil, and the bloc is reportedly in talks with oil-producing countries for potential deals to get quickly non-Russian oil supply. The EU, however, continues to be split on the idea of a Russian oil embargo, with Germany leading the group opposing an immediate full ban.

If EU consumers follow the recommendations outlined by the IEA and the EU today, a typical household in the European Union could reduce, on average, its energy bill by more than $490 (450 euro) a year, they say.

Turning down the thermostat at home by just 1 degree Celsius would save around 7 percent of the energy used for heating. Setting the air conditioner 1 degree Celsius warmer could reduce the amount of electricity used by almost 10 percent, the IEA and the EC note.

If all EU citizens were to follow the recommendations at home and in their workplace, it would save 220 million barrels of oil a year, which is enough to fill 120 supertankers, and around 17 billion cubic meters of gas, which is enough to heat almost 20 million homes, the IEA and the EC said.

“Citizens have the power to immediately cut their energy use and reduce their fuel bills. But it is government authorities – from the national to regional, city and local levels – that are ultimately best placed to incentivise energy saving actions,” the energy agency and the EU’s executive arm said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

