IEA: Global Oil Production Rose By 790,000 Bpd In August

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.82 +2.51 +2.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.49 +2.32 +2.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.11 -0.17 -0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.813 +0.529 +6.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 +0.070 +2.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 2 days 86.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 +0.070 +2.83%

Graph up Marine 2 days 93.71 +2.16 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.89 +2.06 +2.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 91.88 -1.74 -1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 288 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.57 -1.82 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.66 -1.57 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.69 -0.80 -1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.06 -0.47 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 89.46 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.71 -0.47 -0.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.86 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.86 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.81 -0.47 -0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.16 -0.47 -0.58%

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

IEA: Global Oil Production Rose By 790,000 Bpd In August

Rare Earths Supply Stifled By Controversy In Myanmar

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

IEA: Global Oil Production Rose By 790,000 Bpd In August

By Josh Owens - Sep 14, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as part of the OPEC+ pact led to a 790,000-barrel-per-day rise in global oil production in August, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report on Wednesday.  

Production gains were partially offset by losses in OPEC member Nigeria—the biggest laggard in the OPEC+ deal – as well as lower output in the non-OPEC members of the OPEC+ alliance, Kazakhstan and Russia, the IEA said. 

Growth in production is expected to slow toward the end of this year, edging up by just 280,000 bpd from August through December to 101.6 million bpd. Global oil production is forecast to rise by 4.8 million bpd this year, to an average of 100.1 million bpd. Next year, production is expected to grow by 1.7 million bpd to 101.8 million bpd, the IEA said. 

In August, Libya’s oil production rebounded to 1.211 million bpd, according to the country’s National Oil Corporation (NOC)—a level last seen before the port blockades that began this spring. Libya’s oil production has been recovering ever since the blockade was lifted in the middle of July. 

At the other end of the supply spectrum, crude oil exports out of Nigeria plunged to below 1 million bpd, their lowest level on record, last month, oil export analytics firm Petro-Logistics said earlier this week. 

The monthly report from the Paris-based agency showed still very resilient Russian oil exports, but flagged major losses in just a few months’ time when the EU embargo on seaborne oil imports from Russia enters into full force early next year. 

Russian total oil exports actually rose by 220,000 bpd in August to 7.6 million bpd, which is down by just 390,000 bpd from pre-war levels. 

However, the EU embargo on Russian crude oil and product imports that comes into effect in December 2022 and February 2023, respectively, is expected to result in deeper declines as an additional 1 million bpd of products and 1.4 million bpd of crude will have to find new homes, the IEA said.  

“Russian total oil production is forecast to decline to 9.5 mb/d by February 2023, a 1.9 mb/d drop compared to February 2022,” the agency said. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



