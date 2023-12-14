Canada’s Cenovus Energy Raises Capital Expenditure for 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.58 +2.11 +3.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.48 +2.22 +2.99%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.34 +2.46 +3.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.355 +0.020 +0.86%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.094 +0.069 +3.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Mars US 41 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.094 +0.069 +3.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.21 -4.53 -5.98%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.18 -4.27 -5.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.90 +0.71 +0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 744 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.10 +0.35 +0.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.97 +0.59 +0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 197 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.62 +0.86 +1.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 71.62 +0.86 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 69.87 +0.86 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 60.72 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 54.72 +0.86 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 54.72 +0.86 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 58.97 +0.86 +1.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 61.97 +0.86 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 54.97 +0.86 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.84 -2.71 -4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.69 -2.71 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -3.00 -4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 7 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

IEA: Global Oil Inventories Fell in October  

Final COP28 Deal References Transition Away From Fossil Fuels

Final COP28 Deal References Transition Away From Fossil Fuels

COP28 ended early on Wednesday…

Death Cross Isn't A Death Sentence For Energy Stocks

Death Cross Isn't A Death Sentence For Energy Stocks

Despite its ominous name, the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Cenovus Energy Raises Capital Expenditure for 2024

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 14, 2023, 7:30 AM CST

Cenovus Energy, one of Canada’s biggest oil and gas companies, expects to spend more capital next year compared to 2023 to boost upstream production and capture better margins in the downstream segment.  

In a corporate update on Thursday, Cenovus Energy said that its 2024 budget entails capital investments of US$3.3 billion-US$3.7 billion (C$4.5 billion and C$5.0 billion), “delivering disciplined capital investment and balancing growth of the company’s base business with meaningful shareholder returns.”

The investment will include up to US$1.5 billion (C$2 billion) of optimization and growth capital, which will go primarily for progressing the West White Rose project and growing production at the Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise oil sands facilities.

Cenovus Energy guides for total upstream production of between 770,000 and 810,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) next year, with production from oil sands and thermal projects expected at between 590,000 and 610,000 barrels per day (bpd), which reflects a turnaround at Christina Lake in the third quarter of 2024. Total production volumes are set to rise in 2024 compared to the guidance for this year at 775,000 boepd to 795,000 boepd.

In the downstream, crude throughput is expected to be between 630,000 bpd and 670,000 bpd, representing a crude utilization rate of approximately 87%, and includes 85,000 bpd to 95,000 bpd of crude throughput in the Canadian Refining segment. 

“We will continue to progress strategic initiatives in our base business in 2024 that will enhance our integrated operations and further drive our ability to grow total shareholder returns, even in periods of price volatility,” Cenovus president and CEO Jon McKenzie said in a statement.

Tie-backs to existing oil sands facilities or expansion of operational sites by some of the biggest Canadian oil firms are expected to boost Canada’s crude oil production by 8% by 2025, analysts said earlier this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA Raises Its 2024 Oil Demand Growth Forecast

Next Post

IEA: Global Oil Inventories Fell in October  

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com