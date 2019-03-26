Algerian Oil Output Unchanged Amid Unrest

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.78 +0.96 +1.63%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.21 +0.40 +0.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.756 -0.018 -0.65%
Mars US 19 hours 64.42 -0.12 -0.19%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
Urals 2 days 64.55 -0.19 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Mexican Basket 5 days 59.68 -1.20 -1.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.756 -0.018 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.33 -1.26 -1.86%
Murban 2 days 67.68 -0.93 -1.36%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.19 +0.34 +0.58%
Basra Light 2 days 69.10 -0.06 -0.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.58 +0.76 +1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Girassol 2 days 67.17 +0.61 +0.92%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.37 +1.13 +2.34%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 48.42 -0.12 -0.25%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 55.57 -0.22 -0.39%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 59.47 -0.22 -0.37%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 53.57 -0.22 -0.41%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.82 -0.22 -0.43%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.82 -0.22 -0.43%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 53.82 -0.22 -0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 56.92 -0.62 -1.08%
Central Alberta 21 hours 52.12 -0.22 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.77 -0.22 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 5 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
Buena Vista 5 days 70.44 -0.94 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 8 minutes The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 11 minutes Lawsuit-Happy Councilor Wants to Take Big Oil to Court
  • 15 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 1 min Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 15 hours Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 10 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 4 hours Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 15 hours U.S.-China Trade War Poses Biggest Risk To Global Stability
  • 16 mins England Running Out of Water?
  • 8 mins Public Companies that attended OPEC "THREAT DINNER" at CERRAWEEK must disclose any risks in their SEC Financial filings.
  • 1 day One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 3 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 19 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 2 days The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 2 days Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 1 day European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped

Breaking News:

Algerian Oil Output Unchanged Amid Unrest

Poll Shows Americans Support Global Warming Action

Poll Shows Americans Support Global Warming Action

A recent poll among a…

Oil Traders Use Controversial Methods To Track Refinery Runs

Oil Traders Use Controversial Methods To Track Refinery Runs

Oil traders have started to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is an award-winning investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker and expert on Southeastern Europe whose work appears on behalf of Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Algerian Oil Output Unchanged Amid Unrest

By Damir Kaletovic - Mar 26, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Algeria protests

The unrelenting unrest in Algeria in the form of mass protests seeking to force President Abdelaziz Bouteflika out of office has investors worried; but so far, there are no signs that oil and gas output has been affected.

On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) told Reuters that Algerian production and exports had not been affected, but the agency continued to monitor the situation for new developments.

Cause for concern has increased since ExxonMobil moved to halt talks over Algerian shale assets last week over the protests and what Exxon clearly views as dangerous instability.

Protests began in mid-February with Bouteflika’s attempt to run for a fifth term as president.

Those same protests succeeded in forcing Bouteflika to publicly announce he would not be running for a fifth term; however, protests have not ceased and show no signs of letting up until the president steps down.

What Exxon is eyeing is a situation in which Bouteflika is forced to resign and what ensues in a political vacuum that leads to further unrest for the major oil producer.

Investors are now closely watching what the military’s next move will be, with news emerging today that the military chief of staff has publicly taken sides with the protesters.

Other political elite have also appeared to abandon Bouteflika, including some ruling party members and key business leaders.

In the meantime, Algeria’s state-run oil company, Sonatrach, has priced its April-loading cargoes of Saharan blend at flat to Dated Brent, Reuters reports, compared to 30 cents above Brent for March cargoes.

This will hit at the heart of the issue, which is that Bouteflika needs high oil prices to keep subsidizing his autocratic rule, and he’s not getting them.

“The debate is now focused on politics, but the real iceberg is the risk of an economic crisis in the next couple of years and no one has a strategy to tackle this,” Riccardo Fabiani, Algeria analyst at Energy Aspects, a London-based consultancy, told the Financial Times. “Foreign reserves are falling very quickly and they probably have less than two years of import cover left.”

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IEA: Carbon Emissions Break Record In 2018

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is an award-winning investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker and expert on Southeastern Europe whose work appears on behalf of Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com