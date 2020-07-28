Hyundai Goes All In On EVs

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.17 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.37 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.758 +0.024 +1.38%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 42.30 +0.21 +0.50%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 43.14 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph up Urals 1 day 43.95 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.66 -0.42 -0.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 42.66 -0.42 -0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 37.77 +0.23 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.758 +0.024 +1.38%
Graph up Marine 5 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 5 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 43.14 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 30.23 +0.10 +0.33%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 34.10 -0.59 -1.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 40.60 +0.31 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 42.00 +0.31 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 38.35 +0.31 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 37.35 +0.31 +0.84%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 37.35 +0.31 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 38.60 +0.31 +0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 40.45 +0.31 +0.77%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 37.35 +0.31 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.66 -0.42 -0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 32.00 +0.50 +1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 43.38 -0.56 -1.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 35.55 +0.31 +0.88%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.34 +0.31 +0.67%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Hyundai Goes All In On EVs

By Irina Slav - Jul 28, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

South Korea's Hyundai will build two production lines for electric vehicles in 2021 and 2024 to boost its presence in the plug-in EV market, Reuters has reported, citing an internal newsletter.

The company has already had talks with battery producers, including Samsung, LG, and SK Group, likely in order to secure a stable supply of EV battery as the space heats up with virtually every carmaker of any significance either already marketing EVs or planning to do so over the medium term.

The South Korean carmaker already has a solid track record in EV sales: last year, Hyundai sold more than 86,000 EVs, which was more than Volkswagen sold but less than what Tesla sold. And it seems Tesla is the competitor that Hyundai has set its sights on, especially now that Tesla sales in South Korea overtook those of Hyundai's own EV, the Kona.

The South Korean carmaker has so far been more focused on hydrogen cars—one of few carmaking companies to invest heavily in the technology, which has lagged far behind EVs.

Reuters reports, citing an insider, that Hyundai had not paid Tesla much attention while it only manufactured luxury cars. Now that the company launched the Model 3 and its sales helped it report its first-ever annual profit, things have changed for Hyundai, which is the world's fifth-largest car manufacturing company.

Last year, EV sales tolled 2.2 million, but this year they could plunge by as much as 43 percent, according to Wood Mackenzie. That's because of the travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a global economic slump that will likely dampen consumers' appetite for big buys such as cars. The sales slump will not be limited to the EV space, however, and once economies begin to rebound, analysts believe so will interest in EVs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

