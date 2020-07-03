Houthis Aim To Repair Unrepairable Oil Tanker In Vital Shipping Lane

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 40.32 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 7 hours 42.80 -0.34 -0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 41.65 +0.83 +2.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.80 +0.09 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 43.12 +0.21 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 42.35 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 46.33 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.68 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 44.21 +0.16 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 37.15 +0.83 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.65 +0.83 +2.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.05 +0.83 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 36.15 +0.83 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 53 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 3 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 3 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 15 mins Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 1 day Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 7 hours Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". 1 out of 5 Democrats admit it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 20 hours Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 1 day Apology Accepted!
  • 3 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 day Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 2 days U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.

Breaking News:

Total Sends Drilling Rig To South Africa To Capitalize On Previous Success

A Clear Sign That OPEC Compliance Is Working

A Clear Sign That OPEC Compliance Is Working

OPEC basket price broke beyond…

Oil Glut At Sea Starts To Shrink

Oil Glut At Sea Starts To Shrink

The huge volumes of oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthis Aim To Repair Unrepairable Oil Tanker In Vital Shipping Lane

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 03, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

The Houthi rebels in Yemen claim they have sent a team to repair an oil tanker full of 1 million barrels of oil sitting off the Yemeni coast for five years and threatening to leak oil into the sea or to explode.  

The maintenance team may not prevent the tanker from leaking oil because the Saudi-led coalition is not allowing access to the equipment needed for the repairs, Bloomberg quoted Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of the ruling political council of the Iran-aligned Houthis, as saying.

The tanker is in an area controlled by the Houthi rebels who have been fighting a Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen since 2015. The floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit SAFER has been sitting off Yemen’s coast since early 2015 and hasn’t been maintained or attended since then.

Experts and the UN-recognized Yemeni government have been warning for a year that there is an “imminent environmental and humanitarian catastrophe in the Red Sea.” 

The Houthis, however, have been denying access to a UN team to assess the situation and the danger from the tanker. 

Last week, the United Nations (UN) warned that the tanker could explode or sink, in the latest warning that an environmental disaster and potential disruption of oil shipping routes around the Red Sea is waiting to happen.

Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press showed last week that seawater had seeped into the engine compartment, rust had taken hold, and the gas that prevents the oil tanks from gathering inflammable gases had leaked out. The damage to the ship is irreversible, experts say, according to the documents obtained by the AP.  

The Houthi rebels continue to deny experts access to the oil tanker, sources told the AP.

“They do say that openly to the U.N., ‘We like to have this as something to hold against the international community if attacked,’” a European diplomat told the AP.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies

Next Post

Total Sends Drilling Rig To South Africa To Capitalize On Previous Success

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com