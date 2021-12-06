Houston Energy Conference Disrupted Due To Omicron Restrictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.96 +3.70 +5.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.64 +3.76 +5.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.687 -0.445 -10.77%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.183 +0.085 +4.03%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.061 +0.108 +5.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 65.01 +0.11 +0.17%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.061 +0.108 +5.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.93 +1.84 +2.66%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.84 +1.77 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 67.21 +1.40 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 7 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 71.71 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.86 +1.79 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 48.94 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 47.46 -0.24 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.26 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.66 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 60.31 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 59.56 -0.24 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 60.56 -0.24 -0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.76 -0.24 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 71.25 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 60.21 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 2 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 hour President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 4 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 4 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Banks Continue To Fund Fossil Fuels With Billions Of U.S. Dollars

U.S. Coal Is Making A Transitory Comeback

U.S. Coal Is Making A Transitory Comeback

While the U.S. Administration is…

Drilling Is Picking Up In The U.S. Shale Patch

Drilling Is Picking Up In The U.S. Shale Patch

U.S. shale drillers have significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Houston Energy Conference Disrupted Due To Omicron Restrictions

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 06, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Travel restrictions in the wake of the Omicron variant have disrupted the agenda of the 23rd World Petroleum Congress, which begins in Houston on Monday with a reduced number of participants from overseas.

Eight energy ministers, including the energy minister of Saudi Arabia, have withdrawn from live participation after the new COVID variant disrupted travel as countries rushed to impose tighter restrictions.

According to World Petroleum Congress officials, cited by Reuters, the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Greece, Turkey, Romania, and Equatorial Guinea will not be attending the event in person. The chief executive officers of BP, Qatar Energy, and Sonatrach of Algeria will not attend the conference either. 

OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo is also part of the program, but he will deliver a speech remotely on Tuesday because of travel restrictions.

The conference, which will run until December 9, will focus on the role of low-carbon technologies and the energy transition.

Yet, some high-profile attendees will not attend in person, as previously announced, due to governments imposing travel restrictions following the discovery of the new highly mutated Omicron variant.

Most countries have already banned flights from South Africa and other countries in southern Africa, where the variant was first detected. Some countries, like Israel and Japan, closed borders to all foreign travelers.

The Omicron variant has rattled the oil market in the past two weeks, as traders and investors panic over a potential new dip in global demand in case travel is further restricted and lockdowns imposed.

Still, some analysts, including Goldman Sachs, believe that the market reaction was “excessive” and that traders have priced in a massive decline in demand to the tune of 7 million barrels per day (bpd) in coming months, which would mean “not a single plane flying around the world for three months.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Big Oil Posts $174 Billion In Profits This Year: Report

Next Post

BP Wants To Include WTI Midland Crude To Dated Brent Benchmark

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com