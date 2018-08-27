Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 68.87 +0.15 +0.22%
Brent Crude 40 mins 76.59 +0.46 +0.60%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.869 -0.044 -1.51%
Mars US 11 mins 70.77 +0.50 +0.71%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
Urals 17 hours 73.70 +0.03 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Marine 4 days 73.77 +0.90 +1.24%
Murban 4 days 75.95 +0.84 +1.12%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 4 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 4 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Girassol 4 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.39 +0.18 +0.42%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.22 +0.64 +1.75%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.22 +0.89 +1.41%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.87 +0.89 +1.31%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.72 -3.86 -6.70%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.97 +0.89 +1.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 64.72 +0.24 +0.37%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.72 +0.89 +1.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.68 -0.06 -0.08%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 62.82 +0.15 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 66.77 +0.15 +0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.32 +0.15 +0.23%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.23 +0.89 +1.20%
All Charts
Equinor Raises Resource Estimate At Giant North Sea Oil Field

Will Saudi Arabia's Geopolitical Strategy Backfire?

Saudi Arabia has backed itself…

China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

China has imposed a 25%…

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Higher Oil Prices Push Sinopec Q2 Profit To Multi-Year High

By Irina Slav - Aug 27, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT

China’s biggest refiner, Sinopec, reported a 54-percent in net profits for the second quarter of the year thanks to the oil price rally that pushed Brent to US$80 in May. Reuters quotes a company statement as saying the result had beaten the company’s own profit estimate of a 50-percent improvement in the net profit.

For the first half of the year, Sinopec posted the highest six-month net profit since at least 2000, Bloomberg reports, and that’s despite a slight 1.6 percent dip in oil production and a 2.1-percent decline in refined product sales.

But Sinopec, along with the other state refiners, also benefited from tax regime changes that put the independent refiners—the so-called teapots—at a disadvantage, that coupled with the higher oil prices, hurt their competitiveness. As a result, Sinopec exported record volumes of diesel and gasoline, which in turn contributed to the rosy financial result. Sinopec said it will increase its dividend payout by 60 percent thanks to the strong figures.

Sinopec is the world’s largest oil refiner in terms of capacity and was among the most active lobbyists in favor of Beijing keeping U.S. oil imports out of the tariff war. The lobbying was successful: Beijing has slapped tariffs on U.S. fuel imports and coal, and will add LNG to the mix if Washington goes through with the next round of tariffs, but crude oil may stay out of it.

Sinopec had earlier this year suspended crude oil imports from the United States amid the trade spat between Washington and Beijing in anticipation of crude oil making it onto the tariff list. When this did not happen, Unipec started buying U.S. crude again despite the trade dispute escalation that saw China slap 25-percent tariffs on U.S. oil products and coal.

U.S. oil shipments to China account for 3 percent of the country’s total imports of the commodity. China, on the other hand, accounted for a fifth of U.S. crude exports in May, according to EIA export data.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

