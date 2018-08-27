Equinor Raises Resource Estimate At Giant North Sea Oil Field

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 45 mins 68.87 +0.15 +0.22%
Brent Crude 45 mins 76.59 +0.46 +0.60%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.869 -0.044 -1.51%
Mars US 16 mins 70.77 +0.50 +0.71%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
Urals 17 hours 73.70 +0.03 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.869 -0.044 -1.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 73.77 +0.90 +1.24%
Murban 4 days 75.95 +0.84 +1.12%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 4 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 4 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Girassol 4 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.39 +0.18 +0.42%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.22 +0.64 +1.75%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.22 +0.89 +1.41%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.87 +0.89 +1.31%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.72 -3.86 -6.70%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.72 -5.11 -10.46%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.72 -5.11 -10.46%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.97 +0.89 +1.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 64.72 +0.24 +0.37%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.72 +0.89 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.68 -0.06 -0.08%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 62.82 +0.15 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 66.77 +0.15 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 66.77 +0.15 +0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.32 +0.15 +0.23%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.23 +0.89 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Two regimes, the same face: Iran And Syria Sign Deal For Military militaryCooperation
  • 12 minutes US to fund Italy's debt?
  • 16 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 3 hours What is up with rate hikes?
  • 5 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 1 hour Impeachment and stock market
  • 8 hours Tesla Stock Tumbles As Take-Private Deal Fails
  • 12 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 7 hours Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 4 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 5 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 19 hours How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 19 hours OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 20 hours Trump: Social media companies are 'silencing millions of people'
  • 21 hours Peninsula For Peace: South Korea Sends Sanctioned Material to North Korea
  • 14 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela

Breaking News:

Equinor Raises Resource Estimate At Giant North Sea Oil Field

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s president-elect appears to be…

Expectations Of NAFTA Breakthrough Send Oil Prices Higher

Expectations Of NAFTA Breakthrough Send Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices inched higher on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Raises Resource Estimate At Giant North Sea Oil Field

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 27, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Edda fjord

Equinor has raised the resource estimate for its giant oil field Johan Sverdrup in the North Sea and said it was able to drive development costs for the project further down.

The resource estimate for the entire Johan Sverdrup field—one of the largest discoveries in the North Sea in the past three decades and one of the five largest oil fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf—is raised to 2.2-3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent from 2.1-3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Equinor said on Monday, announcing it is submitting the development plan for the second phase of the project to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

The first phase of the giant Johan Sverdrup project is slated to start production in November 2019 and will be the main contributor to Norway’s rising oil production until 2023.

“The Johan Sverdrup field is the largest field development on the Norwegian shelf since the 1980s. At plateau, the field will produce up to 660,000 barrels per day, with a break-even price of less than USD 20 per barrel and very low CO2 emissions of 0,67 kg per barrel,” Equinor CEO Eldar Sætre said in the company’s press release.

Equinor has cut the total estimated investment for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup’s development by an additional US$719 million (6 billion Norwegian crowns) since February this year, Sætre said. Since the plan for the first phase was submitted in 2015, the company has cut total estimated costs for Johan Sverdrup’s full development by more than US$9.6 billion (80 billion crowns), the manager added.

The updated investment estimate for Phase 1 is now US$10.3 billion (86 billion crowns), down by 30 percent since the development plan was first submitted.

In the Phase 2 plan, Equinor reduced the investment estimate to US$4.9 billion (41 billion crowns), and the break-even price for Phase 2 is now less than $25 per barrel, says Margareth Øvrum, Executive vice president for Technology, projects & drilling at Equinor.

The second phase of Johan Sverdrup is expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2022.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Higher Oil Prices Push Sinopec Q2 Profit To Multi-Year High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com