Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 73.89 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.489 +0.014 +0.55%

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.82 +2.63 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.69 +2.67 +3.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.77 +2.09 +2.69%
Graph down Basra Light 409 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.66 +2.74 +3.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.58 +2.16 +2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.56 +1.19 +2.19%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.75 +2.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.24 +2.29 +3.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.57 +2.29 +2.96%

U.S. Gasoline Demand, Prices Still Rising

Average U.S. retail gasoline prices…

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman described…

Head Of Saudi Wealth Fund Will Not Testify In Defense Of Elon Musk

By Michael Kern - Jan 13, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

The governor of the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's $620-billion sovereign wealth fund, will not testify in defense of Elon Musk in an upcoming trial brought by Tesla investors alleging Musk defrauded them with the 2018 tweet that funding for taking the EV maker private is "secured."

Last week, lawyers for Musk tried to subpoena Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to force him to testify in the trial slated to begin in San Francisco on January 17.  

Investors in Tesla are suing Musk for misleading and defrauding them after tweeting in August 2018, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." The tweet sparked wide speculation and wild swings in the share price of Tesla, while a deal never happened, although Musk has claimed he had a handshake deal with the Saudis to help fund taking Tesla private.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Now lawyers for Al-Rumayyan and other PIF officials said that the 'subpoena' from the Musk lawyers doesn't have any bearing and in no way obliges the Saudis to be in court to testify in the trial.  

Subpoenas "need not be complied with," according to a filing by the lawyers for the fund, cited by Bloomberg. Those documents are "legally deficient," they say, and they are not in the jurisdiction of the San Francisco court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The request for testifying was voluntary, lawyers for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund said. 

"In other words, even defendants describe the subpoenas as having no force or effect," they wrote in the filing.

Text exchanges between Musk and Al-Rumayyan, revealed in court filings last year, showed that Tesla's chief executive believed he had the "funding secured" to take the company private. But Al-Rumayyan told Musk that the Saudi fund couldn't commit to an investment without sufficient information and that the fund and managers had been waiting for more details.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

