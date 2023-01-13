Tesla Drops After Cutting Model Y Prices In U.S. By 20%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.70 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.09 +1.06 +1.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.87 +0.89 +1.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.418 -0.277 -7.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 +0.055 +2.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 73.89 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 +0.055 +2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.82 +2.63 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.69 +2.67 +3.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.77 +2.09 +2.69%
Graph down Basra Light 410 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.66 +2.74 +3.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.58 +2.16 +2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.56 +1.19 +2.19%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.15 +2.82 +3.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.22 +0.98 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.55 +0.98 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 15 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 7 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Big Oil Is Eyeing India For Big Investments

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch In 2023

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch In 2023

The boom in U.S. LNG…

Full U.S. Energy Independence Could Have Huge Ramifications For The Middle East

Full U.S. Energy Independence Could Have Huge Ramifications For The Middle East

In 2023, the U.S. may…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Drops After Cutting Model Y Prices In U.S. By 20%

By ZeroHedge - Jan 13, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Tesla Inc. shares slid in premarket trading after slashing prices of its vehicles sold in the US. The goal is to attract new buyers as the electric vehicle maker struggles with a significant demand problem.

Price cuts span across much of Tesla's lineup and now allow buyers to take advantage of the $7,500 US government tax credit. It lowered the cost of the cheapest Model Y by 20%, reducing the price by as much as $21,000 to $52,990, not including fees and taxes. That enables buyers to qualify for the tax incentive by putting the vehicle under a $55,000 cap. Tesla cut 14% off the high-performance version of its Model 3, which now costs $53,990 before taxes, placing it in the price range so buyers can receive the tax benefit. Other high-end Tesla models were discounted as well. 

Tesla's stock fell as much as 5% in early trading. Shares of other EV automakers, including Rivian Automotive Inc, also declined. 

Analysts at major Wall Street banks said the price cuts would impact near-term gross margins (list courtesy of Bloomberg): 

Guggenheim: Analyst Ronald Jewsikow downgrades to sell from neutral, as the analyst expects a "sizable" gross margin miss in the fourth quarter, primarily based on the price reduction and incentives

  • Says that estimates for 2023 need to be reset

    ADVERTISEMENT

  • "Overall, heading into a challenging backdrop in FY23, we believe TSLA had to decide whether to sacrifice volume growth or gross margins, and based on pricing actions, the answer appears to be gross margins," the analyst writes

Evercore ISI (in-line): "There will be a significant impact to TSLA's near term gross margin and the math depends on how long these new price levels last," analyst Chris McNally writes.

Wells Fargo's Colin Langan also cut its PT from $230 to $130, warning that "There is growing debate among institutional investors on how to value TLSA — auto or tech?."

New EV guidelines were released last year by the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service that irritated Musk because Model Y didn't weigh enough to be labeled an SUV. That means the vehicle had to be priced under $55,000 to receive tax credits. 

When checking out on the Tesla website for purchasing a new vehicle, such as the Model 3 Performance, a $7,500 federal tax credit is now factored into the price. 

Tesla reducing the prices of its vehicles is an ominous sign of demand problems. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi slapped the EV stock with a sell rating and wrote earlier this month that the carmaker was facing "a significant demand problem" because its vehicles were too expensive to qualify for tax credits. 

"We believe Tesla will need to either reduce its growth targets (and run its factories below capacity) or sustain and potentially increase recent price cuts globally, pressuring margins," Sacconaghi wrote, adding, "demand problems remaining until Tesla is able to introduce a lower- priced offering in volume, which may only be in 2025." 

And it was just one week ago that Tesla shares slipped near the $100 handle after it announced another round of price cuts in the Chinese market. 

The latest total deliveries from Tesla in the fourth quarter were 405,278 vehicles but missed Wall Street estimates. 

Tesla is facing a significant international demand problem that could continue pressuring shares lower. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Head Of Saudi Wealth Fund Will Not Testify In Defense Of Elon Musk

Next Post

Nigeria Cancels LNG Shipments After Pipeline Vandalism

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com