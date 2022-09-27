Half Of France’s Refinery Capacity Goes Offline As Worker Strike

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.11 +1.40 +1.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 85.80 +1.74 +2.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.55 +0.73 +0.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.836 -0.067 -0.97%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.469 +0.085 +3.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 75.06 -2.03 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.469 +0.085 +3.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.55 -3.98 -4.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.64 -3.21 -3.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.67 -1.10 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 301 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.34 -0.71 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.05 -1.20 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.23 -1.73 -3.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.46 -2.03 -3.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.86 -2.03 -2.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.11 -2.03 -2.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.26 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.26 -2.03 -2.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.21 -2.03 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.56 -2.03 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 3 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Goldman Sachs Drops Oil Price Forecast

A New Design For Faster Hydrogen Storage

A New Design For Faster Hydrogen Storage

University of Technology Sydney (UTS)…

Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Oil prices continued to slide…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Half Of France’s Refinery Capacity Goes Offline As Worker Strike

By Michael Kern - Sep 27, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Strikes at several refineries across France have left half of its refineries offline or without sending out fuels, as refinery workers stepped up industrial actions over pay disputes this week 

Three of TotalEnergies’ refineries and a storage site are not sending fuel as of Tuesday, an official at the French union CGT told Reuters.

The 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville oil refinery operated by TotalEnergies, the 119,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery, La Mede biorefinery, and the Cote d’Opale storage site near Dunkirk are not sending fuel currently, CGT delegate Thierry Defresne told Reuters.   

The strike is expected to continue until September 29.

Together with the strike at the ExxonMobil refineries, around half of France’s refinery capacity is currently offline.

France’s crude refining capacity is just over 1.4 million bpd, the fourth highest in Europe after Germany, Italy, and Spain, according to the Oil & Gas Journal data cited by the EIA.

TotalEnergies has prepared logistically ahead of the announced strike, a spokesperson told Reuters.

“In anticipation of the strike, TotalEnergies has taken the necessary logistical measures to be able to supply its service station network and its customers normally,” the spokesperson said.

ExxonMobil, for its part, is continuing its dialogue with unions after shutting down the 240,000-bpd Port Jerome-Gravenchon and the 235,000-bpd Fos-Sur-Mer refineries at the end of last week,

The disruption at the French refinery comes amid a worsening energy crisis in Europe, which is trying to procure non-Russian sources of crude ahead of an EU embargo on imports from Russia by sea as of early December.  

Currently, Europe still imports over 1 million bpd of Russian crude, attempting to fill up before the EU-wide embargo on Russian oil imports by sea comes into effect.

Yet, the global oil market will have to prepare itself for a loss of 2.4 million bpd supply when the EU embargo kicks in; an additional 1 million bpd of products and 1.4 million bpd of crude will have to find new homes, the IEA said.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nikola Is Recalling Every Electric Truck It Has Ever Built

Next Post

UK Regulator Demands Energy Firms Improve Support For Vulnerable Customers

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com