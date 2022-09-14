Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Energy Armageddon
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 4 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 6 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 7 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Oil Gains On Crossed Economic Wires

China Could Ease Europe’s Diesel Shortage

China Could Ease Europe’s Diesel Shortage

While the U.S. would struggle…

China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets

China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets

Russia and China are making…

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Forecast As China’s Covid Crisis Continues

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Forecast As China’s Covid Crisis Continues

The IEA has revised its…

IEA: Russian Crude Ban Will Take 2.4 Million Bpd Off The Market

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 14, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • IEA: EU ban on Russian seaborne crude may take 2.4 million bpd off the market.
  • IEA: Total Russian oil production will decline to 9.5 million bpd.
  • European countries are importing more Russian crude ahead of the ban
As the European Union prepares to implement a ban on Russian seaborne crude in December, the market will have to prepare itself for a loss of 2.4 million bpd, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). 

The ban on Russian crude imports by sea will take 1.4 million bpd of oil off the market, along with 1 million bpd of petroleum products. 

This is in line with the ban on Russian seaborne crude that goes into effect on December 5th, and the embargo on petroleum products, which goes into effect on February 5, 2023.

In addition, due to the pending EU ban on maritime services, the IEA expects forced reallocations from countries that are not on board with the G7’s own proposed price cap on Russian oil. 

The G7 is reportedly considering sanctions on oil importers who refuse to comply with the group’s proposed price cap on Russian oil, which has prompted threats from Mosocw to withhold oil from the market. 

Furthermore, by February next year, the IEA predicts that total Russian oil production will decline to 9.5 million bpd, which represents a 1.9 million bpd plunge year-on-year.

This comes after the IEA said in August that Western sanctions were not significantly impacting Russian oil output, as rerouting of crude to Asia had served as a stop-gap measure. The new Russian barrels will also have to find new buyers in Asia to mitigate any negative effects on Russian revenues. 

The oil market remains highly volatile as it attempts to determine whether fears of declining demand–particularly coming out of China’s COVID lockdowns–or tight supply will rule fundamentals. The IEA highlighted decelerating growth in global oil demand in its latest monthly report, but also noted that due to significant gas-to-oil switching, total demand growth was actually only slightly lower. 

In the meantime, heading into the ban, Europe continues to import large volumes of Russian crude, with Bloomberg recording 1 million bpd of imports in the week ending September 2. While that figure is higher than August, it is also lower than June. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

