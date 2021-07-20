Hackers Put Aramco’s Data For Sale On The Darkweb For $5 Million

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins SellBuy 67.00 +0.58 +0.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.16 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.875 +0.096 +2.54%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.999 +0.014 +0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.118 +0.008 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 64.57 -5.39 -7.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.118 +0.008 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.69 -2.08 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.45 -2.21 -2.96%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 64.15 -6.75 -9.52%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 69.12 -6.65 -8.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 68.58 -6.72 -8.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 68.46 -7.05 -9.34%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.91 -5.07 -8.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.95 -5.21 -8.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 65.35 -5.21 -7.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 66.75 -5.21 -7.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 62.35 -5.21 -7.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.35 -5.21 -7.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.00 -5.21 -7.42%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 56.50 -5.50 -8.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 73.57 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 60.37 -5.39 -8.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 56.75 -5.25 -8.47%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 70.51 -5.39 -7.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 25 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 2 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs
  • 1 day California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone

Breaking News:

Halliburton Q2 Profit Beats Estimates As Oil Markets Improve

Chinese Refineries Shatter Records In June

Chinese Refineries Shatter Records In June

China’s refineries processed a record…

China Oil Imports Fall To Lowest In 2021

China Oil Imports Fall To Lowest In 2021

China’s crude oil imports fell…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Hackers Put Aramco’s Data For Sale On The Darkweb For $5 Million

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 20, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Saudi Aramco has suffered a data breach in which cyber attackers have stolen 1 terabyte of proprietary data of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant and are selling it on the dark web, BleepingComputer reported this week. 

The oil giant confirmed to BleepingComputer that the data breach, which the hackers say was made last year, has had no impact on Saudi Aramco’s operations. The Kingdom’s state oil firm also said that the data breach was at third-party contractors, not on Aramco’s systems.

“Aramco recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data which was held by third party contractors,” the Saudi oil giant told BleepingComputer.

“We confirm that the release of data has no impact on our operations, and the company continues to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture,” Aramco told BleepingComputer via a spokesperson.  

The threat group, identified as ZeroX, is offering for sale on the darknet the data it claims to have gained by hacking Aramco’s “network and its servers” at some point last year.

ZeroX and Aramco both told BleepingComputer this data breach was not ransomware or any other kind of an extortion attack.

The data up for sale at a starting negotiable price of $5 million includes documents pertaining to Saudi Aramco refineries, personal information about more than 14,000 employees, project specifications for systems, pricing sheets and internal analyses, as well as security-related information including IP addresses, Wi-Fi access points, and IoT devices, ZeroX told BleepingComputer.

The group claims it has been negotiating the sale of the data with five potentially interested buyers, ZeroX told BleepingComputer. 

Saudi Aramco has been the victim of cybercrimes in the past, the most notorious being the 2012 Shamoon malware that was used in a crippling attack that wiped out every computer at the Saudi oil firm. In 2018, a variant of the Shamoon malware resurfaced, cybersecurity experts warned at the time. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron’s Carbon Capture Project Falls Short Of Requirements

Next Post

China Faces Outages Amid Soaring Power Demand

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com