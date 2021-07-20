China Faces Outages Amid Soaring Power Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.90 +0.48 +0.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.04 +0.42 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.873 +0.094 +2.49%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.997 +0.012 +0.61%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.115 +0.005 +0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 64.57 -5.39 -7.70%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.115 +0.005 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.69 -2.08 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.45 -2.21 -2.96%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 64.15 -6.75 -9.52%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 69.12 -6.65 -8.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 68.58 -6.72 -8.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 68.46 -7.05 -9.34%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.91 -5.07 -8.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.95 -5.21 -8.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 65.35 -5.21 -7.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 66.75 -5.21 -7.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 62.35 -5.21 -7.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.35 -5.21 -7.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.00 -5.21 -7.42%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 56.50 -5.50 -8.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 73.57 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 60.37 -5.39 -8.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 56.75 -5.25 -8.47%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 70.51 -5.39 -7.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 35 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 min China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 2 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs
  • 1 day California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone

Breaking News:

Halliburton Q2 Profit Beats Estimates As Oil Markets Improve

The Best Energy Stocks For A Volatile Summer

The Best Energy Stocks For A Volatile Summer

Despite the high volatility in…

OPEC Could Double Its Control Over Oil Market

OPEC Could Double Its Control Over Oil Market

OPEC could double its control…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Faces Outages Amid Soaring Power Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 20, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Areas in China have started to warn residents and businesses that peak summer demand amid a heatwave could lead to outages as electricity grids buckle under peak-load surges, Bloomberg reports.

The heatwaves in China since last week have added to the jump in electricity demand as Chinese industries are rebounding after the pandemic.

The capital city Beijing, as well as Xi’an, have warned residents and factories that there would be scheduled outages as electricity grid operators struggle to keep up with record power demand. 

Xi’an temporarily cut off power to some districts last week and has asked owners of electric vehicles (EVs) to charge them outside peak demand hours. Xi’an is the center of the Shaanxi province, a key coal-producing and consuming area in China.

The heatwave and record demand for power in China comes at a time when the state looks to ensure enough thermal coal resources to keep the lights on.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the state planner in China, asked on Sunday coal power plants to build by Wednesday coal inventories of at least seven days, according to a statement from the planner seen by Reuters.

“We are in the peak power consumption period and must guarantee coal supply to power plants...and will not allow the shutdown of power generation units due to a lack of coal,” the state planner’s statement says, as carried by Reuters.

Last week, China was set to release another 10 million tons of coal from its reserves to prevent shortages amid soaring coal prices and tight supplies in the fifth such release this year.

Because of its geopolitical spat with Australia, China has been restricting coal imports from this major supplier, which tightened the coal supply in China and led to surging coal prices. China has been forced to buy increasing amounts of Indonesian and Russian coal to accommodate domestic demand, triggering a more than 25-percent price hike compared to January levels.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Hackers Put Aramco’s Data For Sale On The Darkweb For $5 Million

Next Post

Halliburton Q2 Profit Beats Estimates As Oil Markets Improve

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com