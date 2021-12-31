Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 days Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours "The Fed’s Catch-22 Taper Is A Weapon, Not A Policy Error" by Brandon Smith
  • 1 day Who is wrong IEA or EIA or both?

Breaking News:

Guyana Votes To Set Up Oil Wealth Fund

Daniel Yergin: U.S. Oil Production May Increase By 900,000 Bpd Next Year

Daniel Yergin: U.S. Oil Production May Increase By 900,000 Bpd Next Year

Crude oil production in the…

Crude oil production in the…

2022 Will Be A Pivotal Year For Mining

2022 Will Be A Pivotal Year For Mining

The global energy transition and…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Guyana Votes To Set Up Oil Wealth Fund

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 31, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

The Parliament of Guyana, where more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalents have been discovered over the past half-decade, voted this week to amend its Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act that will govern a sovereign wealth fund managing the proceeds from oil.

The Parliament also passed the so-called local content bill requiring foreign companies to ensure they use Guyanese individuals and companies for everything from catering services to accounting by the end of next year.

The sovereign wealth fund currently stands at US$534 million, Guyana says, and notes that the bill to amend the Natural Resource Fund Act “also contains several provisions to ensure transparency, proper governance, and accountability.” 

“Guyana is a resource rich, underdeveloped economy. Oil revenue is a bonus to accelerate Guyana’s economic transformation, modernization, diversification, and development over the next decade,” said the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber, which backed the bill.

One of South America’s poorest countries, Guyana, became a major holder of oil and gas reserves in 2015 when ExxonMobil found oil in its waters in what turned out to be a block with resources estimated at 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels and counting. 

Now Guyana wants to capitalize on the large oil and gas discoveries over the past half-decade to build up an economy powered by its own energy resources. 

The South American nation became a crude oil exporter in early 2020, thanks to Exxon’s huge discoveries offshore Guyana. Over the past two years, the U.S. supermajor and Hess Corp, its partner in the prolific Stabroek Block, have made a dozen more discoveries, while the Liza Phase 1 project is very profitable for the oil corporations and for Guyana. 

Liza Phase 1 and 2 developments break even at around $35 a barrel and $25 per barrel Brent, respectively, Hess says. Liza Phase 2 start-up is expected in the middle of 2022 via a floating, production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

