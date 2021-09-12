Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.27 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.44 +0.52 +0.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 4.921 -0.017 -0.34%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.157 +0.011 +0.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.172 +0.018 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.172 +0.018 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.61 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.51 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 67.90 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 73.23 +1.50 +2.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 72.30 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 3 days 71.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.24 -1.16 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 67.14 -1.16 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.54 -1.16 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 64.94 -0.96 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.79 -1.01 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.74 -0.96 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.64 -1.06 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.17 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -1.00 -1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 19 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 1 day China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)

Breaking News:

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

Is North Dakota’s Oil Industry Finally Bouncing Back?

Is North Dakota’s Oil Industry Finally Bouncing Back?

North Dakota has been hit…

World’s Third-Largest Oil Importer Sees Rebound In Demand

World’s Third-Largest Oil Importer Sees Rebound In Demand

India, the world’s third-largest oil…

Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricane Ida was just the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

By Matthew Smith - Sep 12, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After commencing exploration drilling in offshore Guyana in 2015 the world’s second largest publicly listed oil company by market cap ExxonMobil experienced stunning success. In little more than six years Exxon has made 22 high-quality oil discoveries in the 6.6-million-acre Stabroek Block, the latest being at the 5,938 feet Pinktail well, located nearly 22 miles to the southeast of the Liza phase 1 development. Hess, Exxon’s partner, with a 30% interest in the Stabroek Block announced the successful appraisal of the Turbot oil discovery in the block at the 5,790 feet Turbot 2 well 37 miles to the southeast of Liza phase 1. 

Stabroek Block Oil Discoveries

Source: Hess.

Those latest discoveries along with earlier ones made during 2021 will boost the already discovered estimated recoverable resources of 9 billion barrels in the Stabroek Block.

This positive news highlights why Exxon, after an extremely difficult 2020, at the end of last year announced it was prioritizing investment in offshore Guyana. The Stabroek Block has proven to be a bonanza for Exxon, which is the operator and owns 45%, as well as partners Hess and CNOOC which hold 30% and 25% respectively. By the end of 2020, Exxon’s Liza phase 1 development had reached full capacity pumping 120,000 barrels per day. Even April 2021 operational issues concerning a gas compressor at the Liza Destiny FPSO, which caused crude oil output to plunge by 75% to 30,000 barrels per day, have done little to impact long-term production. By May production had returned to capacity after reaching around 110,000 barrels per day before the end of April 2021. 

Exxon is focused on bringing the Liza phase 2 development online. The Liza Unity FPSO, which will be utilized for Liza Phase 2, set sail from Singapore to Guyana earlier this month and is expected to commence operations in early 2022, adding another 220,000 barrels per day of production capacity. Exxon is also working on the Payara project, which is expected to commence operations during 2024 adding a further 220,000 barrels per day to production to the Stabroek Block. By 2026 the energy supermajor anticipates pumping 750,000 barrels of crude oil daily from the block, although that number could be higher, perhaps closer to 1 million barrels, because of the four petroleum discoveries made since the start of 2021. 

Related: Oil Rebounds On U.S.-China Call

The Stabroek Block is a very attractive and profitable operation for Exxon and its partners. Liza phase 1 is breaking even $35 per barrel Brent placing it at the lower end of the global scale with the lowest being in the Middle East where oilfields on average breakeven at around $27 per barrel. Such a low breakeven price makes the Stabroek Block competitive with other South American oil producing jurisdictions. Suriname and Brazil have breakeven prices estimated to be at around $40 with some analysts predicting they could be lower than $35 per barrel. Exxon’s partner in the Stabroek Block Hess believes that when Liza Phase 2 commences operations during 2022 it will breakeven at $25 Brent, one of, if not the lowest breakeven price for any oil asset in Latin America. The breakeven price will fall further, as has occurred in nearby Brazil, as additional crude oil discoveries are developed and the required operational infrastructure is established.

The quality of the crude oil being pumped from the Stabroek Block is another reason for the rapidly rising popularity of offshore Guyana. Liza crude oil is light and sweet with an API gravity of 32 degrees and 0.58% sulfur content. While Liza has a pour point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit, indicating it is high in paraffin, the crude oil variety is relatively low in sulfur, metals and other contaminants, particularly compared to Venezuelan, Colombian and Ecuadorean grades. As a result, Liza crude oil is less carbon intensive, easier and cheaper to refine making it a more attractive petroleum resource to exploit in a global economy which is focused on sharply reducing carbon emissions.

Those significant positive characteristics are enhanced by the petroleum sharing agreement which Exxon was able to secure on very favorable terms with Guyana’s national government in Georgetown. While there are has been considerable speculation about it being an unfair deal for Guyana which is open to being renegotiated, the government of Irfaan Ali has previously stated it will remain intact. Exxon and its partners in the Stabroek Block, are the only energy companies operating in offshore Guyana to have enjoyed such astonishing drilling success. The block’s considerable estimated recoverable petroleum resources of around 9 million barrels, combined with a notable number of recent oil discoveries point to its considerable petroleum potential. As the latest announcement concerning the Pinktail discovery demonstrates, even the recent slew of dry holes have had little impact on Exxon’s performance. For these reasons, offshore Guyana will soon become a leading driver of production and profit growth for Exxon.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Coast Guard To Investigate Over 350 Potential Oil Spills Caused By Ida
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel
Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever

Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share

Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com