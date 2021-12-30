China Mandates State Companies To Reduce Energy Consumption

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.50 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 79.32 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.596 -0.254 -6.60%
Graph up Heating Oil 32 mins 2.380 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 45 mins 2.278 +0.006 +0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.13 +0.74 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.13 +0.74 +0.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.90 +2.52 +3.34%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 74.71 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.278 +0.006 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.94 +0.55 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.53 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.74 +2.34 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 31 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.57 +2.40 +3.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.90 +2.52 +3.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.90 +2.52 +3.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.79 +2.65 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 17 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 60.56 +0.58 +0.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 75.56 +0.58 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 76.96 +0.58 +0.76%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 71.96 +0.58 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 66.31 +0.58 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 66.31 +0.58 +0.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 71.76 +0.58 +0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.41 +0.58 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 67.06 +0.58 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.13 +0.74 +0.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.75 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.27 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.51 +0.58 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.46 +0.58 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.46 +0.58 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.75 +12.00 +18.25%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.97 +0.41 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 day Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 hours "The Fed’s Catch-22 Taper Is A Weapon, Not A Policy Error" by Brandon Smith
  • 1 hour Who is wrong IEA or EIA or both?
  • 2 days "We are witnessing right now the Chinafication of Europe…the social credit score" state these Courageous European Union Parliment Members
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America

Breaking News:

China Mandates State Companies To Reduce Energy Consumption

U.S. Looks To Ease Tensions With Russia

U.S. Looks To Ease Tensions With Russia

The United States and Russia…

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Even with a temporary dip…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Mandates State Companies To Reduce Energy Consumption

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 30, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

Chinese authorities have asked that state companies reduce their energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by 2025 compared to 2020 levels as part of China’s plan to have its CO2 emissions peak before the end of this decade.

State-controlled firms in China must slash their energy consumption per 10,000 yuan ($1,570) of output value by 2025 to 15 percent below the levels seen in 2020, Reuters quoted the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) as saying in a statement on Thursday.

Carbon dioxide emissions at state-held firms per 10,000 yuan of output value must also decline by 2025, by 18 percent compared to 2020, the asset supervision body said.

China, which targets to reach carbon neutrality by 2060, has an interim goal to see its CO2 emissions peak before 2030

Earlier this year, Chinese authorities ordered heavy energy-intensive industries such as oil refining, steelmaking, aluminum production, and cement manufacturing to make sure that more than 30 percent of their production capacity met stricter standards of energy efficiency.

Despite the commitments to reduce emissions and large investments in renewable energy capacity, China continues to rely on coal as its economy recovered from the 2020 COVID-induced slump faster than expected. China continued to add coal capacity in 2020, much to the indignation of climate campaigners.

The economic rebound from the pandemic is taking coal power generation to a new record high this year, with global coal demand likely hitting another new high next year, undermining net-zero efforts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its annual Coal 2021 report earlier this month.

According to the agency, the 2020 collapse in coal demand turned out to be smaller than anticipated, as China’s recovery began sooner than expected and turned out to be stronger than initially forecast. Over the next two years, global coal demand could even see new record highs as emerging markets led by China and India will lead consumption growth which is set to outpace declines in developed economies, according to the IEA. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprcie.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indian State Oil Giant To Significantly Expand Oil Exploration

Next Post

Indian State Oil Giant To Significantly Expand Oil Exploration

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com