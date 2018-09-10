Gulf Keystone Resumes Investing On Boosting Kurdistan Oil Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 67.53 -0.22 -0.32%
Brent Crude 19 mins 77.37 +0.54 +0.70%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.808 +0.032 +1.15%
Mars US 14 mins 71.14 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
Urals 4 days 75.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.51 +0.01 +0.01%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.01 +0.78 +1.20%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.808 +0.032 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 74.51 -0.60 -0.80%
Murban 4 days 75.90 -0.19 -0.25%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.57 -0.11 -0.16%
Basra Light 4 days 75.75 +0.23 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 4 days 75.20 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.51 +0.01 +0.01%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.51 +0.01 +0.01%
Girassol 4 days 76.73 +0.15 +0.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.35 -1.02 -2.53%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 34.25 -0.02 -0.06%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.75 -0.02 -0.03%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.90 -0.02 -0.03%
Sweet Crude 4 days 46.50 -0.02 -0.04%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.75 -0.02 -0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.75 -0.02 -0.04%
Central Alberta 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.81 -0.85 -1.12%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.70 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.20 -0.02 -0.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.51 +0.23 +0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 11 minutes 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 18 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 5 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 9 hours "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal
  • 9 hours 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 5 hours PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 6 hours Tesla Raises Registered Capital of $680 Million For Gigafactory in China
  • 53 mins Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 15 hours NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 16 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 9 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 7 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 15 hours Sits in a Saudi prison, with no charges and no court
  • 15 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 8 hours Midterm elections and stock market

Breaking News:

Norway Receives Bids From 38 Oil Firms To Explore Mature Areas

Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia…

Big Oil’s LNG Obsession

Big Oil’s LNG Obsession

Natural gas is quickly becoming…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Gulf Keystone Resumes Investing On Boosting Kurdistan Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 10, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Gulf Keystone Shaikan field

London-listed independent operator and producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum said on Monday that it would resume investing in the Shaikan oil field in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, aiming to boost production to 55,000 bpd in the second half of 2019, from just over 30,000 bpd now.

Gulf Keystone, operator of the Shaikan oil field, with its partner, Hungary’s MOL, reached an agreement with the natural resources ministry of the Kurdistan Regional Government about the investment project at Shaikan, which will require a total gross investment of between US$200 million and US$230 million, of which Gulf Keystone’s net share of the funding will be between US$160 million and US$184 million.

After achieving the 55,000 bpd target in the second half of 2019, Gulf Keystone and its joint venture partner will target a production increase to 75,000 bpd and then to 110,000 bpd.

Gulf Keystone and MOL plan to submit a revised field development plan to Kurdistan’s natural resources ministry later this year, setting out the “framework and details of how production increases beyond 55,000 bopd will be achieved.”

“We expect to communicate this work plan and associated capex towards the end of the year,” Gulf Keystone said in its first-half 2018 earnings release today, which showed record profit after tax.

At Shaikan, the gross average production in the first half of 2018 was 31,861 bopd and 31,399 bopd for July and August, at the top end of the full-year guidance of 27,000-32,000 bopd, which was kept unchanged, Gulf Keystone said.

“The region has remained stable and the Company has also benefited from an improved oil price environment, with the average Brent crude oil price for the first half of the year being over $70 a barrel (H1 2017: $52/bbl). The resurgence in oil prices also played a role in the global investment community becoming increasingly positive on the prospects for the oil and gas sector,” the company’s top managers said in the statement.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Islamic State Bombs Kirkuk Oil Pipeline

Next Post

Norway Receives Bids From 38 Oil Firms To Explore Mature Areas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com