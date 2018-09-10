Islamic State Bombs Kirkuk Oil Pipeline

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 67.53 -0.22 -0.32%
Brent Crude 19 mins 77.37 +0.54 +0.70%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.808 +0.032 +1.15%
Mars US 14 mins 71.14 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
Urals 4 days 75.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.51 +0.01 +0.01%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.01 +0.78 +1.20%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.808 +0.032 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 74.51 -0.60 -0.80%
Murban 4 days 75.90 -0.19 -0.25%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.57 -0.11 -0.16%
Basra Light 4 days 75.75 +0.23 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 4 days 75.20 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.51 +0.01 +0.01%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.51 +0.01 +0.01%
Girassol 4 days 76.73 +0.15 +0.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.35 -1.02 -2.53%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 34.25 -0.02 -0.06%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.75 -0.02 -0.03%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.90 -0.02 -0.03%
Sweet Crude 4 days 46.50 -0.02 -0.04%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.75 -0.02 -0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.75 -0.02 -0.04%
Central Alberta 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.81 -0.85 -1.12%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.70 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.20 -0.02 -0.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.51 +0.23 +0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 11 minutes 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 18 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 5 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 9 hours "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal
  • 9 hours 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 5 hours PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 6 hours Tesla Raises Registered Capital of $680 Million For Gigafactory in China
  • 53 mins Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 15 hours NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 16 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 9 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 7 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 15 hours Sits in a Saudi prison, with no charges and no court
  • 15 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 8 hours Midterm elections and stock market

Breaking News:

Norway Receives Bids From 38 Oil Firms To Explore Mature Areas

Russia Looks To Boost Gas Sales In Tighter European Markets

Russia Looks To Boost Gas Sales In Tighter European Markets

As Europe braces for a…

Russia’s New Gas Giant

Russia’s New Gas Giant

Last week, for the first…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Islamic State Bombs Kirkuk Oil Pipeline

By Irina Slav - Sep 10, 2018, 11:30 AM CDT pipeline infra

Islamic State militants have bombed an oil pipeline in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, the top security official of the Kurdistan government told local news outlet Rudaw. The terrorists launched two bombs at the pipeline yesterday, Idris Rafaat said, and the fire has yet to be extinguished.

It was not immediately clear which pipeline the Islamic State militants had blown up and what the effect on shipments from northern Iraqi fields will be.

Last year, after the Mosul offensive, the central Iraqi government said it had defeated Islamic State. However, terrorist cells remain, and the fight with these continues. Kurdistan is one of the places where there are cells, and according to Rafaat, the central government cannot do a lot about it.

"Due to the Peshmerga not existing in the region, a security vacuum has been created and the Iraqi Federal Police cannot control it as they are strangers in the area,” he said, as quoted by Rudaw. The official referred to the takeover of Kirkuk by the central Iraqi government last year, after an ill-fated independence referendum in Kurdistan angered Baghdad. It then promptly retook control of the oil fields around the northern Iraqi city.

Meanwhile, protests in southern Iraq continue as people challenge the government on issues ranging from clean drinking water to jobs. Oil fields have been natural targets for protests, but the government security forces have been swift to disperse them, including by using force.

Despite the unstable situation, Iraq is pumping oil at record rates, Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said on Sunday, as quoted by Bloomberg. At 4.36 million bpd, the production rate is within the quota set for the country by OPEC, but it has the capacity to increase this to 4.75 million bpd, Al-Luaibi said, excluding oil from Kurdistan. Exports, he added, averaged 3.59 million bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

California Governor Signs Anti-Offshore Drilling Law

Next Post

Gulf Keystone Resumes Investing On Boosting Kurdistan Oil Production

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com