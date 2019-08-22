Greenpeace’s Top Presidential Pick Calls it Quits

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.25 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 -0.007 -0.32%
Mars US 18 hours 56.28 -0.40 -0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
Urals 2 days 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.06 +0.65 +1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 -0.007 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.08 +0.90 +1.52%
Murban 2 days 61.88 +0.90 +1.48%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.31 +1.37 +2.59%
Basra Light 2 days 63.45 +0.39 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.49 +1.60 +2.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Girassol 2 days 61.08 -0.41 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.94 -0.01 -0.02%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 42.83 -0.30 -0.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.68 -0.45 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 51.83 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 19 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Peace Sour 19 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 51.18 -0.45 -0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.68 -0.45 -0.77%
Central Alberta 19 hours 50.68 -0.45 -0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 2 days 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.80 +0.17 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 -0.50 -1.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.06 -0.66 -1.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 2 hours Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 1 hour Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 2 hours Nor Chicago, nor Detroit: Killings By Police Divide Rio De Janeiro Weary Of Crime
  • 8 hours Not The Onion: Vivienne Westwood Says Greta Thunberg Should Run the World
  • 21 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 3 hours Strong, the Strongest: Audi To Join Mercedes, BMW Development Alliance
  • 21 hours A legitimate Request: France Wants Progress In Ukraine Before Russia Returns To G7
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 10 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 34 mins With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 20 mins Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 23 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 15 hours What to tell my students

Breaking News:

Greenpeace’s Top Presidential Pick Calls it Quits

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and…

Trump, OPEC Jawbone Oil In Opposite Directions

Trump, OPEC Jawbone Oil In Opposite Directions

The Saudis and President Trump…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Greenpeace’s Top Presidential Pick Calls it Quits

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 22, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Jay Inslee

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who ran his campaign on fighting climate change, is withdrawing from the Democratic presidential primary race.

“It’s become clear that I’m not going to be carrying the ball. I’m not going to be the president, so I’m withdrawing tonight from the race,” Inslee told MSNBC’s ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ on Wednesday evening.

Governor Inslee launched his presidential campaign with a campaign to raise awareness about climate change and repeatedly stressed that fighting the effects of global warming is and will be his primary goal.

Other Democratic candidates have also advocated for fighting climate change, but none more so than Inslee.

Earlier this year, Greenpeace ranked the Democratic 2020 hopefuls, concluding that Inslee deserves the top marks and an A- rating, after proposing a $9 trillion climate change solution.

Inslee has failed to make it to the CNN climate town hall debate scheduled for next month because he hadn’t reached 2 percent in the polls in at least four Democratic National Committee (DNC)-approved polls conducted over the past month.

Higher polling Democratic hopefuls were quick to praise Inslee after he announced his withdrawal.

“Few leaders have done more to shine a light on the climate crisis than @JayInslee. His voice will be missed in this primary but I know he will continue this fight,” Kamala Harris tweeted.

Bernie Sanders also praised Inslee: “Congratulations to @JayInslee on his impactful campaign to bring the climate crisis to the forefront of the national conversation. There is no more important issue facing humanity. Together we will work to pass a Green New Deal and create millions of jobs.”

Sanders also launched today a US$16-trillion Green New Deal commitment, and took aim at oil executives, saying that “Fossil fuel executives knew decades ago that climate change was real yet funded denialism. The #GreenNewDeal holds them fully accountable by:

-Ending ALL subsidies to the fossil fuel industry

-Making them pay for their pollution

-Suing and prosecuting them for damage they caused.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell Takes Step Toward Becoming World’s Largest Power Utility

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com