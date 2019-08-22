Shell Takes Step Toward Becoming World’s Largest Power Utility

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.25 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 -0.007 -0.32%
Mars US 18 hours 56.28 -0.40 -0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
Urals 2 days 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.06 +0.65 +1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 -0.007 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.08 +0.90 +1.52%
Murban 2 days 61.88 +0.90 +1.48%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.31 +1.37 +2.59%
Basra Light 2 days 63.45 +0.39 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.49 +1.60 +2.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Girassol 2 days 61.08 -0.41 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.94 -0.01 -0.02%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 42.83 -0.30 -0.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.68 -0.45 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 51.83 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 19 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Peace Sour 19 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 51.18 -0.45 -0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.68 -0.45 -0.77%
Central Alberta 19 hours 50.68 -0.45 -0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 2 days 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.80 +0.17 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 -0.50 -1.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.06 -0.66 -1.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 2 hours Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 1 hour Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 2 hours Nor Chicago, nor Detroit: Killings By Police Divide Rio De Janeiro Weary Of Crime
  • 8 hours Not The Onion: Vivienne Westwood Says Greta Thunberg Should Run the World
  • 21 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 3 hours Strong, the Strongest: Audi To Join Mercedes, BMW Development Alliance
  • 21 hours A legitimate Request: France Wants Progress In Ukraine Before Russia Returns To G7
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 10 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 34 mins With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 20 mins Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 23 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 15 hours What to tell my students

Breaking News:

Greenpeace’s Top Presidential Pick Calls it Quits

Rampant Corruption In The World’s Last Oil Frontier

Rampant Corruption In The World’s Last Oil Frontier

Endemic corruption in Kurdistan continues…

Australia Considers Lifting Its Nuclear Energy Ban

Australia Considers Lifting Its Nuclear Energy Ban

Australia has never been particularly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Takes Step Toward Becoming World’s Largest Power Utility

By Irina Slav - Aug 22, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Shell

Shell has staked a claim in the Australian power sector by making a US$419-million (A$617 million) takeover offer for the country’s second-largest energy retailer to businesses, ERM Power.

“This acquisition aligns with Shell’s global ambition to expand our integrated power business and builds on Shell Energy Australia’s existing gas marketing and trading capability,” the head of Shell Australia, Zoe Yujnovich said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

If the deal goes through, it would give Shell ownership of four gas-fired power plants and a market share of almost 25 percent on the Australian commercial and industrial electricity retail market. As the company is already among the top gas producers in Australia, the deal would certainly complement its current operations.

Shell also has ambitions in electricity. The supermajor earlier this year announced plans to become the world’s largest power utility in the world by 2030.

For ERM Power the takeover offer was evidently too good to refuse, so the utility agreed to the deal, whose value represented a 43-premium to its latest closing price. However, the largest shareholder in the company, its founder Trevor St Baker, said ERM will only go through with it if no rival appears and offers a higher price.

Bloomberg noted in its report of the news that Australia’s electricity retail industry has become highly competitive in recent years and the situation has been additionally aggravated by regulations. It quoted the CEO of the largest electricity retailer in the country, Origin Energy, as saying during the company’s earnings call that the situation is already having an effect on margins, and this effect has not been positive.

“If the transaction proceeds, and Shell seeks to expand market share, we would see this as a competitive negative, at the margin, for incumbents AGL and Origin,” a Morgan Stanley analyst said in a note to clients.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Singapore Slams Tesla For Offering Lifestyle, Not Solution To Climate Change

Next Post

Greenpeace’s Top Presidential Pick Calls it Quits

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com