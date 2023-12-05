Governments Are Paying Up to Restore Confidence in Offshore Wind

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.99 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.95 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.94 +0.26 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.717 +0.023 +0.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.136 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.65 -1.96 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.65 -1.96 -2.49%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.61 -2.67 -3.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.59 -2.41 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 32 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.136 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.52 -3.29 -4.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.12 -3.28 -4.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.59 -2.69 -3.31%
Graph down Basra Light 735 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.75 -2.90 -3.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 78.61 -2.67 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.61 -2.67 -3.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.12 -2.80 -3.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.59 -2.41 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 188 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 48.04 -1.03 -2.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 75.19 -1.03 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 73.44 -1.03 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 63.94 -1.03 -1.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 56.79 -1.03 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 56.79 -1.03 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 60.64 -1.03 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 65.24 -1.03 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 58.79 -1.03 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.65 -1.96 -2.49%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.55 -1.89 -2.61%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 64.30 -1.89 -2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.13 -2.03 -2.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.15 -3.34 -4.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 70.55 -1.89 -2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.55 -1.89 -2.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.25 -1.75 -2.43%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour e-cars not selling
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Share of India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Power Capacity Rises to 44%

Could Coal Mines Become a Critical Part of the Renewable Energy Boom?

Could Coal Mines Become a Critical Part of the Renewable Energy Boom?

The discovery of rare earth…

Venezuela's Maduro Holds Referendum Whether To Invade Oil-Rich Neighbor Guyana

Venezuela's Maduro Holds Referendum Whether To Invade Oil-Rich Neighbor Guyana

The potential for Venezuela, an…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Governments Are Paying Up to Restore Confidence in Offshore Wind

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 05, 2023, 5:00 AM CST

After a year of struggles for offshore wind developments amid rising costs, canceled projects, and failed auctions, governments and policymakers in Europe and the U.S. have realized they may need to pay up to ensure projects are built to help their decarbonization goals.

Europe and the United States risk missing their ambitious wind power installation targets as soaring costs, supply chain delays, and low electricity prices at auctions hamper development and lead to a cancelation of offshore wind projects.   

The offshore wind industry has seen several major setbacks since the summer—auctions in the U.S. and the UK were a flop and a large UK project was canceled due to surging costs and challenging market conditions pressuring new developments. Meanwhile, developers in the U.S. are seeking looser requirements for tax credits to make projects economically feasible.

But now some governments, including the UK government, have raised the minimum prices for next year’s auctions to ensure there will be bidders to develop offshore wind projects.

“The reality is governments are starting to react and are accepting that to keep their offshore wind programmes on track - which are important for the economy, energy security, decarbonisation targets and jobs - it’s worth paying a bit more,” Jonathan Cole, chief executive of project developer Corio Generation, told Reuters.

In the UK, the government last month raised the maximum price for offshore wind projects in its flagship renewables scheme, the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction.

“Following an extensive review of the latest evidence, including the impact of global events on supply chains, the government has raised the maximum price offshore wind and other renewables projects can receive in the next Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction to ensure it is performing effectively,” the UK said.

In a bid to keep Europe competitive in the wind power industry, the European Commission unveiled last month the so-called European Wind Power Action Plan, “to ensure that the clean energy transition goes hand-in-hand with industrial competitiveness and that wind power continues to be a European success story.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Houthi Attacks Spark Concerns Over Energy and Trade Security

Next Post

Share of India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Power Capacity Rises to 44%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts

OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Short Sellers Circling The Clean Energy Sector
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com