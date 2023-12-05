Share of India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Power Capacity Rises to 44%

Get Exclusive Intel
Tsvetana Paraskova

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 05, 2023, 6:59 AM CST

Energy sources other than fossil fuels made up 44% of India’s electricity generation capacity as of the end of October, the country’s Power and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“So far, a total of 186.46 GW (gigawatts) capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources has been installed in the country as on 31.10.2023,” Singh wrote in a written statement to Parliament, as carried by Reuters.

Another 114.08 GW of capacity is currently under development, and 55.13 GW of capacity is under tendering, according to the minister.

India, where coal continues to provide the majority of power, looks to have non-fossil fuel sources – including solar, wind, hydropower, nuclear, and biopower – account for 50% of its generation capacity by 2030.  

India is developing renewable energy and even launched last week its first-ever auction of tracts containing critical and strategic minerals as it looks to boost its renewable energy rollout and EV uptake and protect its national security.

The Indian Ministry of Mines said that it is auctioning 20 blocks of critical and strategic minerals across the country in a “landmark initiative that will boost our economy, enhance national security and support our transition to a clean energy future.”    

“The future global economy will be underpinned by technologies that depend on minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, titanium, and rare earth elements (REE). India has committed to achieve 50% of cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030,” the ministry noted.

Despite the surge in renewables, India continues to rely on coal to have baseload capacity meet its rising power demand.  

For example, India’s coal production jumped by 18.59% to 78.65 million tons in October compared to the same month last year.

“The Ministry of Coal remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring continuous coal production and distribution, thereby securing a dependable energy supply that bolsters the nation's ongoing development,” it said last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

