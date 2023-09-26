Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Back On Track As Regulator Approves Route Change

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.59 -1.09 -1.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.17 -1.12 -1.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.34 -0.41 -0.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.610 -0.029 -1.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.509 -0.035 -1.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 88.38 -0.35 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.509 -0.035 -1.38%

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.48 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.78 -0.89 -0.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.81 -0.90 -0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 93.63 -1.07 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.92 -0.63 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 71.38 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 91.83 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 90.08 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 85.88 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 84.68 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 93.28 -0.35 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.26 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.91 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Back On Track As Regulator Approves Route Change

By Irina Slav - Sep 26, 2023, 2:32 AM CDT

The Canada Energy Regulator has approved a plan by Trans Mountain Corporation to alter the route of the expanded pipeline that carries crude from Alberta to the West Coast, which will enable the company to complete the expansion by next year.

Earlier this month, Trans Mountain Corporation asked the regulator to approve a change from its approved route on a 1.3-kilometer (0.8 mile) section south of Kamloops, British Columbia.

The current construction method of micro-tunneling through the section is not technically or economically feasible, Trans Mountain has said. If a route change is not approved, the project could face months of delays and hundreds of millions of dollars of cost overruns, it added.

However, the tunnel was a way to avoid crossing Indigenous lands and the local community, the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation, is naturally opposing the alternative route. According to them, the pipeline’s crossing of their lands would do “irreparable harm” to their cultural and spiritual rights, Bloomberg reported.

Originally, the pipeline expansion was set to help Canada export its heavy crude oil to Asia via tankers from the Canadian West Coast. But as the expansion project took years to clear permitting, financial, and construction hurdles, the global crude oil flows changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fierce opposition towards the project in British Columbia also led to a change of ownership as it forced Kinder Morgan to reconsider its commitment to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline, which would increase the daily capacity of the pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day from 300,000 bpd. So the government of Canada reached an agreement with the company back in 2018 to buy the Trans Mountain Expansion Project and related pipeline and terminal assets.

Per plans and after this latest approval for the route change, the expanded Trans Mountain should go into operation by the end of the first quarter of next year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

