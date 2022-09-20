Gold Prices Fall To One-Year Low

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 83.71 -2.02 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.02 -1.98 -2.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.76 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.867 +0.115 +1.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 -0.030 -1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 84.88 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 -0.030 -1.21%

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.47 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.83 -1.27 -1.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 294 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 4 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.60 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 64.11 +0.60 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.51 +0.60 +0.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 85.76 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.91 +0.60 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 80.91 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.86 +0.60 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 79.21 +0.60 +0.76%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Gazprom Halts Pipeline Gas Deliveries To China For A Week

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Forecast As China’s Covid Crisis Continues

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

Gold Prices Fall To One-Year Low

By Ag Metal Miner - Sep 20, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

The September Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) moved sideways, dropping by just 1.8%. Despite the slight loss, month-over-month, gold prices hit lows not seen in around two years.

Gold Hits Yearly Low Amid Economic Woes

Around May, gold began a long-term, downward trend. In June, gold enjoyed a small rebound, but it transitioned into a steep decline come July. Furthermore, between July and September, prices began to rise significantly, instilling fresh hope in many investors. However, the rise was evidentially a dead cat bounce. As September approached, prices continued their long-term downward yet trend again.

As of mid-September, gold officially hit its yearly low, confirming the dead cat bounce theory. Whether or not this will prove true for other precious metals remains unseen. While gold prices were in decline before mid-September, recent reports regarding the US economy and inflation severely impacted the gold market.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Gold prices had been trading in historically high price ranges. Bullish strengths began to die off after a rally, leading to exhaustion. Historically, this leads to a downside reversal, which the gold market saw this past week.

Precious Metals Biggest Price Moves:

  • US palladium bars dropped in price by 2.19%. Prices at the beginning of September sat at $2,009 per ounce.
  • Additionally, US gold bullion fell in price by 3.12%. Prices at the month’s start were at $1,711 per ounce.
  • Indian gold bullion also dropped in price by 2.59%, hitting $630.22 per 10 grams.
  • In addition to this, US platinum bars saw a large drop in price by 5.13%. Prices at the beginning of September fell to $850 per ounce.

By The MetalMiner Team

