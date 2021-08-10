Giving Up Oil Is Impossible: Alberta Premier

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.44 +1.96 +2.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 70.74 +1.70 +2.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.111 +0.051 +1.26%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.084 +0.042 +2.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 +0.032 +1.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.48 -1.80 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 +0.032 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 70.31 +1.79 +2.61%
Graph up Murban 5 days 71.24 +1.73 +2.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.55 -1.85 -2.79%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 71.57 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.40 -2.08 -2.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.61 -2.00 -2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.31 -1.83 -3.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 52.83 -1.80 -3.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 65.48 -1.80 -2.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 66.88 -1.80 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 62.53 -1.80 -2.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 62.28 -1.80 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 65.08 -1.80 -2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 60.73 -1.80 -2.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 -2.50 -3.82%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.75 -2.50 -4.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.61 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.43 -2.61 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.38 -2.61 -3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.38 -2.61 -3.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.00 -2.50 -3.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -1.75 -2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.37 -1.80 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 2 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Baghdad Says Iran Halted Electricity Exports To Iraq

Commodity Traders Eye Huge Payday After Major Rally

Commodity Traders Eye Huge Payday After Major Rally

Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo…

Nuclear Energy Is Staging A Comeback

Nuclear Energy Is Staging A Comeback

Nuclear energy seems to be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Giving Up Oil Is Impossible: Alberta Premier

By Irina Slav - Aug 10, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Giving up oil and other fossil fuels is "patently unrealistic", Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in comments on the IPCC climate report released yesterday, which warned that humankind's window for addressing climate change was closing fast.

The report attributed—with a high to an extremely high degree of likelihood—the accelerated and increasingly dramatic changes in the planet's climate to our use of fossil fuels and the resultant emissions.

"The notion that we can shut off a major, industrialized economy with the flick of a switch is patently unrealistic," Alberta's Kenney said, as quoted by CBC News, adding that giving up fossil fuels for a country with the geographical location—and climate—of Canada would come at a cost that will be measured in human lives.

Kenney went on to note that most of the world was dependent on fossil fuels, and there was "no credible way" to eliminate this dependence in the observable future.

"It is a utopian notion that we can suddenly end the use of hydrocarbon based energy," the Alberta Premier said. "The challenge is to shrink carbon and CO2 output, and Alberta is increasingly a world leader in that respect."

"The industry is confident that they have a place in the future of energy development. It's going to certainly be a different mix of energy sources going forward," according to Tristan Goodman, president of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, as quoted by the Financial Post. "Many of our businesses are entering the renewables space, so it's not an either or," he added.

"We cannot go to renewables overnight and the world still needs fossil fuels," said Gurpreet Lail, president and CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada.

The province is home to Canada's oil sands wealth. It's also the biggest producer of greenhouse gases because of its oil industry. Sector players have recently started making emission reduction commitments, with the biggest among them vowing to become net-zero businesses by 2050.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Restarts Coal Mines To Keep Up With Power Demand

Next Post

India Consider Tax Cuts For Imported EVs

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com