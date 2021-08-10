China Restarts Coal Mines To Keep Up With Power Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.45 +1.97 +2.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 70.75 +1.71 +2.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.112 +0.052 +1.28%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.085 +0.042 +2.08%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.268 +0.033 +1.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.48 -1.80 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.268 +0.033 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 70.31 +1.79 +2.61%
Graph up Murban 5 days 71.24 +1.73 +2.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.55 -1.85 -2.79%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 71.57 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.40 -2.08 -2.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.61 -2.00 -2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.31 -1.83 -3.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 52.83 -1.80 -3.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 65.48 -1.80 -2.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 66.88 -1.80 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 62.53 -1.80 -2.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 62.28 -1.80 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 65.08 -1.80 -2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 60.73 -1.80 -2.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 -2.50 -3.82%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.75 -2.50 -4.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.61 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.43 -2.61 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.38 -2.61 -3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.38 -2.61 -3.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.00 -2.50 -3.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -1.75 -2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.37 -1.80 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 2 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Baghdad Says Iran Halted Electricity Exports To Iraq

A New Wave Of Populism Is Sweeping Latin America

A New Wave Of Populism Is Sweeping Latin America

The victory of socialist candidate…

Oil Prices Plunge As China Grapples With New COVID-19 Outbreak

Oil Prices Plunge As China Grapples With New COVID-19 Outbreak

Oil prices crashed by 4%…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Restarts Coal Mines To Keep Up With Power Demand

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 10, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Operations at 53 shuttered coal mines in China will once again come to life, as China struggles to keep up with increased power demand, according to a statement by the National Development Reform Commission in China.

Last week, China announced it would restart 38 coal mines in Inner Mongolia. Now, China has announced it will resume operations at 15 more coal mines, in the regions of  Shanxi and Xinjiang. The mines will operate for a year and will produce as much as 44 million tons of coal, which China hopes will satisfy the growing calls for power amid an intense heatwave and tick up in industrial activity.

China has struggled to answer the calls for both increased power and decreased emissions.

The news coincides with a scathing UN report that suggested this week that unless the world takes immediate large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, there will be no way to limit global warming to 2-degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Despite bringing a multitude of coal mines back online, China has warned that its power shortage situation is just beginning—in fact, it is expected to worsen.

This also means that its thermal coal prices are expected to stay high. In May, China’s thermal coal prices skyrocketed to new record levels.

Still, coal is a cheap power source that has given China a rather ironic advantage when it comes to manufacturing solar panels used in Western countries, the Wall Street Journal pointed out at the end of July.

One could view the push for solar power in the United States and Europe as triggering increased demand for coal power in China, even to the point of restarting its previously shuttered mines.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq, Kurdistan Region Look To Resolve Long-Standing Oil Dispute

Next Post

Giving Up Oil Is Impossible: Alberta Premier

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on August 10 2021 said:
    When it comes to economic and energy needs, a major economy like China will override environmental considerations and continue to burn coal. This isn’t limited to China. Germany which is a forerunner of energy transition is being forced to consume increasing volumes of coal to generate electricity since renewables can’t satisfy its electricity needs.

    Despite its excessive pollution, coal is still a cheap and major energy source. Countries like China, Germany, Russia and the United States with sizeable reserves aren’t going to abandon it altogether no matter what climate change advocates and the IEA say.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com