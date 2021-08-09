Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 66.64 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.00 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 4.034 -0.026 -0.64%
Graph down Heating Oil 18 mins 2.040 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.239 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.86 +0.17 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 68.86 +0.17 +0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 64.48 -1.80 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.239 +0.004 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.31 +1.79 +2.61%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.24 +1.73 +2.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 64.55 -1.85 -2.79%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 71.57 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 68.40 -2.08 -2.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 67.61 -2.00 -2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 52.31 -1.83 -3.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.63 -0.86 -1.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 67.28 -0.81 -1.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 68.68 -0.81 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 64.33 -0.81 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 61.53 -1.31 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 61.53 -1.31 -2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 64.08 -0.96 -1.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 66.88 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 62.53 -0.66 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.86 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 63.00 -2.50 -3.82%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 56.75 -2.50 -4.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.61 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 60.43 -2.61 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 64.38 -2.61 -3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 64.38 -2.61 -3.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 63.00 -2.50 -3.82%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.17 +0.13 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 21 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 1 day French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Iraq, Kurdistan Region Look To Resolve Long-Standing Oil Dispute

Gazprom Boosts Gas Exports To Europe In H1 2021

Gazprom Boosts Gas Exports To Europe In H1 2021

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom boosted…

Can Turkmenistan Become A Serious Gas Player In Europe?

Can Turkmenistan Become A Serious Gas Player In Europe?

Landlocked Turkmenistan is looking to…

Nigeria Tries To Revive A Zombie Project

Nigeria Tries To Revive A Zombie Project

Nigeria’s energy sector is about…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

By Alex Kimani - Aug 09, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The era of cheap natural gas might be gone for good.  U.S. natural gas futures climbed to a 31-month high of 4.16/MMBtu on Thursday thanks to forecasts for hotter weather over the next two weeks and soaring global gas prices ensuring that U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will remain at record highs.

Refinitiv has projected that average gas demand, including exports, will climb from 90.9 bcfd in the current week to 94.5 bcfd next week as cooling demand keeps rising. Next week's forecast is actually lower than anticipated because some power generators will be forced to burn coal instead due to increasingly high natural gas prices.

But that won't be on a big enough scale to stop the natural gas march.

And that's great news for U.S. LNG: Between January and June 2021, U.S. LNG exports jumped by 42% Y/Y to an average of 9.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), compared with the first half of 2020. Asia remained the top buyer of U.S. LNG, accounting for 46 percent of exports through the end of May.

Short-term outlook: Supply Crunch

According to a report in the Financial Times, natural gas prices have climbed sharply across Europe and Asia thanks to tighter supplies, lower production volumes in Europe, as well as lower exports from Russia.

Consequently, natural gas prices in Europe have surged to around 40 euros per mWh (~14/MMBtu) for the first time ever, with UK gas prices at the highest levels in 16 years. The situation is even direr in Asia where gas prices have hit $15/MMBtu

The supply crunch is only expected to intensify over the coming weeks.

"If anything it's surprising there hasn't been more concern. In terms of additional supply there aren't many options on the table globally. Russia is really the only discretionary source of supplies out there but we don't know when additional deliveries might start. So traders around the world, from Japan to Brazil, are starting to watch European prices too," Tom Marzec-Manser at ICIS has told FT.

Related: Why Big Oil And Environmentalists Need To Support This Climate Tech Natural gas demand has rebounded strongly across the globe in part due to economic recovery as economies reopen but also due to a spate of extreme weather events. A long winter in Europe as well as droughts in places like Brazil have elevated natural gas consumption. 

The bullish short-term outlook could, however, come under pressure.

Last week, the EIA recorded a 32 Bcf injection, above the five-year average of 30 Bcf. Estimates for the current week vary widely from as little as 14 Bcf to one as large as 34 Bcf.

Long-term outlook: The Natural Gas Bridge

The United States has a long-running love affair with natural gas, with fossil fuels acting as the lynchpin in the country's power generation mix, while nearly half of American homes use the fuel for heating. With the transition from fossil fuels to renewables in full swing in many states, natural gas serves as the bridge that will make the switch smoother and less jarring.

Related: Do Lithium Batteries Pose A Major Fire Hazard?

Indeed, natural gas and LNG are now being viewed as the bridge in the transition to renewable energy thanks to their more favorable emissions profile, as it generates 30% less carbon dioxide than fuel oil and 45% less than coal.

And, this is very likely to become a long-term trend.

Whereas a combination of several short-term tailwinds such as supply disruptions, the global economic rebound, and a pause in new LNG export plants have been driving the natural gas rally, there is a growing consensus that structural changes led by the clean energy transition mean that this is likely to become the new norm.

To exacerbate matters, investments in new gas fields have been falling over the years amid calls from climate-conscious investors and governments. For instance, high carbon prices in Europe are forcing utilities to quickly switch to natural gas; China is ready to be more reliant on gas than ever, while scores of governments in South and Southeast Asia are planning dozens of new gas plants to meet rapidly growing electricity needs. Further, the switch to natural gas can be made relatively quickly with limited capital deployments. 

With few other viable options, the world will continue to rely more heavily on cleaner-burning gas to help achieve short-term green goals.

"No matter how you look at it, gas will be the transitional fuel for decades to come as major economies commit to meeting carbon emission targets. The price of gas is more likely to remain high in the medium term and increase in the long term," Chris Weafer, CEO of Macro-Advisory Ltd., has told Bloomberg.

Indeed, natural gas is the only fossil fuel that's expected to record significant growth in the current decade, with demand forecast to increase 7% from pre-Covid-19 levels by 2024, according to the International Energy Agency. LNG demand, in particular, is expected to remain strong, with LNG demand forecast to grow 3.4% annually through 2035, according to an analysis by McKinsey & Co.

A lack of capital investments, however, means that natural gas supply is likely to remain tight. For instance, few new LNG export projects have been approved since early 2020, save for a massive expansion in Qatar. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has planned to develop the giant Jafurah gas field, but a good chunk of that gas is likely to end up in its green hydrogen project.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gazprom Boosts Gas Exports To Europe In H1 2021
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find
Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March

Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com