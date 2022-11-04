Germany’s Manufacturing Slump Deepens As Energy Costs Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.84 +2.67 +3.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.18 +2.51 +2.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.57 +1.74 +1.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.224 +0.249 +4.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 +0.072 +2.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 +0.072 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.13 -1.10 -1.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.26 -0.94 -1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 90.77 -1.36 -1.48%
Graph down Basra Light 339 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 97.89 -1.36 -1.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 96.51 -1.22 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.03 -1.38 -2.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.92 -1.83 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 90.32 -1.83 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 88.57 -1.83 -2.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 85.72 -1.83 -2.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 83.72 -1.83 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.67 -1.83 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 82.02 -1.83 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.25 +3.50 +4.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 85.13 +1.63 +1.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.56 +1.63 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 17 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 16 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Germany’s Manufacturing Slump Deepens As Energy Costs Soar

Oil Shortage Forecasts Clash With Grim Economic Projections

Oil Shortage Forecasts Clash With Grim Economic Projections

Oil markets are being pulled…

Alleged Iran-Linked Telegram Post Simulates Attack On Saudi Oil

Alleged Iran-Linked Telegram Post Simulates Attack On Saudi Oil

An article published on the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany’s Manufacturing Slump Deepens As Energy Costs Soar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 04, 2022, 4:26 AM CDT

New factory orders in Germany crumbled by 4% in September from August, official data showed on Friday, as German and European industries grapple with soaring energy prices and falling demand amid high inflation.

Real price-adjusted new orders in Germany’s manufacturing sector fell by 4.0% in September 2022 compared with August 2022, provisional figures from the German Federal Statistical Office showed.

While domestic orders slightly increased by 0.5%, foreign orders tumbled by 7.0% in September compared to August. New orders from the euro area plunged by 8.0% and new orders from other countries fell by 6.3%, the German statistics office said.  

According to the latest S&P Global / BME Germany Manufacturing PMI survey out earlier this week, the downturn in Germany’s manufacturing sector deepened in October. Manufacturers in the survey reported the steepest drop in output since May 2020 and a deepening decline in new orders, as conditions worsened amid growing concerns about the economic outlook and high energy costs.  

“There was further downward pressure on output levels at the start of the fourth quarter, with firms noting the influence of high energy costs and a deepening downturn in demand,” said Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The entire Eurozone manufacturing sector has tumbled into recession, with output falling at the steepest rate since the initial COVID wave as demand for goods plummets, the S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI survey also showed this week.

European industries are slammed by soaring energy costs so much that they are curtailing or shutting down production, losing global market shares, and risking permanent damage to Europe’s competitiveness. Surging natural gas and electricity costs have resulted in a jump in operational costs for all industries, from steelmaking and car manufacturing to textiles and clothing. As manufacturers are curtailing, shutting down, or relocating production, they risk never reopening in Europe again, eroding the EU’s competitiveness, including in the industries crucial for the energy transition, such as the metals sector.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Guyana To Launch First Oil Tender Under New Rules

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com