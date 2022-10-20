Energy Crisis Poses Existential Threat To Europe’s Industry 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 85.98 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 92.38 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.34 +1.36 +1.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.326 -0.032 -0.60%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.648 0.000 0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 81.98 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.648 0.000 0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.35 -2.97 -3.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.56 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.63 +1.11 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 325 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.15 +1.60 +1.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.54 +1.66 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 14 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 63.27 +2.45 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 86.67 +2.45 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 84.92 +2.45 +2.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 82.07 +2.45 +3.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 80.07 +2.45 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 89.02 +2.45 +2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 78.37 +2.45 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.00 +2.75 +3.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.58 +2.73 +3.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.66 +0.08 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

FERC Sees High LNG Prices This Winter

Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground

Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground

By selling off a large…

Global Oil And Gas Exploration Dives Nearly 60% In 2022

Global Oil And Gas Exploration Dives Nearly 60% In 2022

Many energy companies are still…

OPEC+ Insists Its Production Cut Was Not Political

OPEC+ Insists Its Production Cut Was Not Political

Multiple OPEC+ members released statements…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Crisis Poses Existential Threat To Europe’s Industry 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 20, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • European industries are struggling to stay competitive amid soaring energy costs.
  • Surging natural gas and electricity costs have resulted in a jump in operational costs for all industries, from steelmaking and car manufacturing to textiles and clothing.
  • Europe’s industry associations cautiously welcome the various EU proposals, but urge Brussels to take further action.
Join Our Community

European industries are slammed by soaring energy costs so much that they are curtailing or shutting down production, losing global market shares, and risking permanent damage to Europe’s competitiveness. 

Surging natural gas and electricity costs have resulted in a jump in operational costs for all industries, from steelmaking and car manufacturing to textiles and clothing. As manufacturers are curtailing, shutting down, or relocating production, they risk never reopening in Europe again, eroding the EU’s competitiveness, including in the industries crucial for the energy transition, such as the metals sector.  

Europe’s industry associations cautiously welcome the various EU proposals to alleviate the burden of high energy prices on businesses, but they say much more is needed to preserve the EU’s competitiveness and spare the industries from closures and massive job losses.  

Existential Threat

Soaring energy prices have prompted a wave of aluminum capacity cuts across Europe as smelters reel from sky-high gas and power prices while demand remains soft due to concerns about global economic growth.

Due to the high energy costs, the European metals industry in September called on the EU for emergency action to prevent a collapse of the sector which faces an existential threat from surging power and gas prices. 

The fertilizer industry is also suffering from natural gas prices 15 times the pre-crisis level, 10 times more than U.S. prices, and well above the prices in Asia, the Fertilizers Europe group says.  

Soaring natural gas prices are pushing electricity prices higher, and they are also hurting producers of ammonia, a key ingredient in fertilizers because natural gas is the primary feedstock for ammonia production. Globally, 98% of ammonia plants around the world use fossil fuels as a feedstock, primarily natural gas, 72%, and coal, 22%, according to the EIA Related: What To Expect For Q3 Energy Earnings

Due to soaring natural gas prices, Norway-based Yara, for example, has been curtailing ammonia production this year, with curtailments taking its total European ammonia capacity utilization down to around 35% as of August.  

Europe’s Industry Calls For EU-Wide Relief 

“With 70% of ammonia production in Europe halted since August, industry seeks immediate relief measures necessary to restore production,” Fertilizers Europe said in September.

 “The gas market solutions will take time, which our industry doesn’t have. The solidarity fund is a positive development, but its effectiveness depends on quick implementation at EU Member States level to ensure streamlining of available funds to most affected sectors, such as the fertilizer industry,” said Jacob Hansen, Director General at Fertilizers Europe.

Associations of energy-intensive industries, including the fertilizer industry, steel-making, chemicals, ceramics, mining, glass, and paper, underline “the need for more immediate and efficient measures to be put in place, as we observe the crisis circumstances worsening day by day in our industries.”

“We reiterate our call on the European leaders to urgently introduce EU-wide measures aimed at addressing the impact of natural gas prices on industrial competitiveness and measures designed to disconnect electricity prices from gas prices,” the industry associations said at end-September. 

Since then, the European Commission has proposed new emergency rules to tackle this energy crisis, including joint gas purchasing, price limiting mechanisms, and solidarity between EU countries in case of shortages.

The aluminum industrial association said in response, “We support the energy crisis proposals, they complement the adopted Council regulations, but we need stronger measures to immediately alleviate the impact of gas prices on energy-intensive industries to maintain a thriving & sustainable EU industrial base.” 

Losing Competitiveness

European Aluminium, together with the ceramics, fertilizer, and steel associations, said that “The current manufacturing crisis and closures in Europe are quickly resulting in another crisis: the surge of lower cost imports into Europe capturing market share and prolonging temporary closures.”  

 In Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, the automotive industry thinks that the massive increase in energy costs is currently the greatest challenge, a survey by the German Association of the Automotive Industry showed last month. 

As a result of the extremely high energy costs, there are already production restrictions in 10% of the companies, the survey showed, while another third of companies discuss production restrictions. 

“It is therefore not surprising that 85% of companies consider Germany as an internationally uncompetitive location in terms of energy prices and security of energy supply,” the association said. 

Europe’s energy crisis and soaring energy costs for the industry could result in Europe-based auto manufacturers losing up to 1 million units of production per quarter between this quarter and the end of 2023, S&P Global Mobility said in a report last week. 

In Italy, surging energy costs are pushing local textiles and clothing firms to the brink and risk pushing the industry to move production to Asia again, Sergio Tamborini, president of industry association Sistema Moda Italia, told local outlet Nordest Economia in an interview.

The European Round Table for Industry (ERT) warned in a report this month that “The high energy prices and strained supply chains of raw materials are rapidly removing the basis for Europe’s industry’s global competitiveness and its ability to achieve bold decarbonisation targets.” 

“Energy-intensive industry in the EU is facing an existential crisis. If European political leaders and policy-makers do not take drastic actions in the coming weeks and months to reduce the cost of energy for energy-intensive companies, the damage will be irreparable and will result in a significant loss of jobs in Europe,” ERT added. 

According to an analysis by the Economist Intelligence Unit from last week, 

“Demand reduction is forcing industry across Europe to idle, and will raise input costs to levels that make European industry uncompetitive. This may persist for several years, causing global supply chains to move away from Europe.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com