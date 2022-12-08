Germany’s Floating LNG Terminal Delayed

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 16 mins 71.65 -0.36 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 76.27 -0.90 -1.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.47 -1.43 -1.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 16 mins 5.984 +0.261 +4.56%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.049 -0.028 -1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 66.16 -2.19 -3.20%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.049 -0.028 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.81 -3.11 -4.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.24 -2.85 -3.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.00 -1.63 -2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 374 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.13 -1.68 -2.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.47 -1.75 -2.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.51 -1.25 -2.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 50.76 -2.24 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.16 -2.24 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.41 -2.24 -3.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.56 -2.24 -3.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.56 -2.24 -3.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 76.51 -2.24 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.86 -2.24 -3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 5 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 mins "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 42 mins Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 13 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?

Breaking News:

Germany’s Floating LNG Terminal Delayed

Brent Oil Erases All 2022 Gains As It Dips Below $80

Brent Oil Erases All 2022 Gains As It Dips Below $80

Brent oil settled below $80…

Asia Splurges On Record Oil Imports Ahead Of Sanctions On Russia

Asia Splurges On Record Oil Imports Ahead Of Sanctions On Russia

Asian buyers have imported a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany’s Floating LNG Terminal Delayed

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 08, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

Germany’s new floating LNG terminal in Lubmin has been delayed by several weeks, according to Der Spiegel magazine.

The new floating LNG terminal was expected to launch at the beginning of December, but the project is still pending approval procedures. The LNG terminal is still expected to launch before the end of the year, a spokesman for Deutsche ReGas—the terminal operator—told Der Spiegel.

Demand for LNG floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) has increased substantially this year as Europe faces an acute energy supply squeeze with Russia taken out of the supply mix for many buyers. For Europe, it is a race against time to get these FLNG projects up and running.

The first FSRU intended for use at the Lubmin, Germany, facility arrived at the Mukran Port in late November. From there, it was set to make its way to Lubmin where it would eventually be deployed.

At the time the FSRU made it to Mukran, all the components necessary for LNG terminal completion were in the region—but Deutsche ReGas cautioned that commissioning could only take place after all required permits had been obtained. Germany’s Federal Network Agency has exempted their terminal from tariff and network access regulation for a period of 20 years.

The Lubmin terminal is expected to feed 4.5 billion bcm of gas annually into the German network.

Germany has other projects in the works as well, including at Wilhelmshaven, Stade, and Brunsbuttel.

Germany and its EU peers are facing an energy crisis this winter and next, with next winter expected to be more critical than this one. Like other EU members, Germany is facing steep gas prices, and is in the middle of sparring with other EU members over the level at which to cap gas prices in the bloc.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Reports First Budget Surplus In A Decade

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com