Saudi Arabia Reports First Budget Surplus In A Decade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.06 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.81 -0.36 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.47 -1.43 -1.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.119 +0.396 +6.92%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.066 -0.012 -0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 66.16 -2.19 -3.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.066 -0.012 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.81 -3.11 -4.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.24 -2.85 -3.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.00 -1.63 -2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 374 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.13 -1.68 -2.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.47 -1.75 -2.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.51 -1.25 -2.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 50.76 -2.24 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 74.16 -2.24 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.41 -2.24 -3.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 69.56 -2.24 -3.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 67.56 -2.24 -3.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 76.51 -2.24 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 65.86 -2.24 -3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 hour "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 3 hours Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 13 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 10 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 13 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Reports First Budget Surplus In A Decade

Oil Falls As Markets Fear Further Action From U.S. Fed

Oil Falls As Markets Fear Further Action From U.S. Fed

Crude prices fell significantly at…

Europe Can’t Count On U.S. Shale To Make Up For Russian Crude

Europe Can’t Count On U.S. Shale To Make Up For Russian Crude

All this means that as…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Reports First Budget Surplus In A Decade

By Alex Kimani - Dec 08, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

The world’s biggest exporter of crude oil, Saudi Arabia, has just reported a budget surplus, the first time it has done so in nearly 10 years thanks to high oil prices boosting its coffers.

According to the kingdom’s finance ministry, releasing what it said were preliminary estimates, the country’s 2022 surplus clocked in at 102 billion riyals ($27 billion), good for 2.6% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Total revenue for this year was estimated at 1.234 trillion riyals, while spending amounted to 1.132 trillion riyals.

The Saudi government approved a 1.114 trillion riyal budget for 2023 and expects to still record a surplus of 16 billion riyals for the year. Although that will mark a significant reduction from this year’s surplus, amounting to just 0.4% of GDP, it’s a surplus nonetheless and is based on an oil price considerably lower than what many experts have projected for 2023.

Two years ago at the height of the oil crisis, Gulf nations led by Saudi Arabia put on a brave face and touted the strength of their economies claiming they could withstand any scale of shocks brought on by low oil prices. However, Saudi Arabia went ahead and tripled its value-added tax, announced spending cuts in non-priority areas and suspended the cost of living allowance despite denying it was running in austerity mode.

With oil prices stuck around $40/barrel, GCC countries were in for a very bumpy ride. Indeed, S&P Global Ratings estimated that GCC central government deficits would hit nearly half a trillion dollars cumulatively between 2020 and 2023 while government debt would surge by a record-high $100 billion in 2020 alone.

But alas, those bearish projections were not to be. In a fairy-tale turnaround that few could have foretold, oil prices have soared to multi-decade highs, largely aided by strong post-Covid demand as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The petrodollar windfall has really given a boost to battered Gulf economies, allowing some Gulf Arab states to pay down debt and others to diversify their oil-reliant economies in very big ways.

According to Reuters, all the six Gulf Arab states--Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman--are on track to post budget surpluses, many for the first time in a decade thanks to buoyant oil prices and years of fiscal reforms.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Transport Prices Fall At The Fastest Rate On Record

Next Post

Transport Prices Fall At The Fastest Rate On Record

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com